Basketball
- Megan Gustafson of Iowa has won the Honda Sports Award as the top woman in college basketball.
Gustafson led Division I women's basketball with an average of 28 points this season. She owns Iowa records for most career points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).
The 6-foot-3 center from Port Wing, Wis., had 33 double-doubles in her senior season, tying an NCAA record. She led the Hawkeyes to the school's first Elite Eight in 26 years and earned AP Player of the Year honors.
The other finalists were Asia Durr (Louisville), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) and Teaira McCowan (Mississippi State).
Gustafson becomes eligible for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, which will be awarded June 24 on CBS Sports Network in Los Angeles.
Golf
- Registration for the 2019 Fox Ridge Ladies Golf League is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Fox Ridge Clubhouse in Dike.
The popular two-gal best-shot format takes place on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. with league play beginning May 8.
Anyone interested in joining the league can contact Pat Fisher at (319) 989-9094 or the Fox Ridge Clubhouse at (319) 989-2213. Deadline to join the league is May 1.
Softball
- An informational and registration meeting for the new Lee Financial and Pinstripe Faithful Senior Softball League will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Eagles Club.
The new league is designed for player 50 and older and will play on Tuesday mornings at Hoing-Rice Complex in Waterloo. All rules, draft procedures, etc., will be explained at the registration meeting. Registration fee is $25 per player.
For additional information, contact Charlie Aldrich at (319) 464-5445 or R.J. Klein at (319) 240-2550.
