RIVERSIDE -- John Bermel of Cedar Falls completed a wire-to-wire victory Friday in the Senior Division of the 85th Iowa Open.
Bermel, head professional at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls and head men's and women's golf coach at the University of Northern Iowa, jumped into the lead with a six-under par 66 in the opening round. He added a 72 in the second round and then finished with a 69 to complete an eight-stroke win over Joe Palmer of West Des Moines.
"I made some putts today," Bermel said Friday. "I don't know that I had my best game, but I certainly made a lot of putts. When your putter is working it makes the game a lot easier."
Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam, Wis., won the Open Division with rounds of 70, 64 and 66 for a 200. Amateur Tripp Kinney, a former Iowa State golfer, was second at 202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.