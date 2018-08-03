Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RIVERSIDE -- John Bermel of Cedar Falls completed a wire-to-wire victory Friday in the Senior Division of the 85th Iowa Open.

Bermel, head professional at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls and head men's and women's golf coach at the University of Northern Iowa, jumped into the lead with a six-under par 66 in the opening round. He added a 72 in the second round and then finished with a 69 to complete an eight-stroke win over Joe Palmer of West Des Moines.

"I made some putts today," Bermel said Friday. "I don't know that I had my best game, but I certainly made a lot of putts. When your putter is working it makes the game a lot easier."

Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam, Wis., won the Open Division with rounds of 70, 64 and 66 for a 200. Amateur Tripp Kinney, a former Iowa State golfer, was second at 202.

