CEDAR FALLS — Trevor Heinen edged John Siela in a playoff Sunday at Beaver Hills Country Club to capture the Bob Leahy Cup as the Cedar Falls city tournament champion.
Heinen and Siela each posted regulation rounds of 72 and 74 for 146 totals.
Ben Bermel, Heinen’s former teammate at Cedar Falls High, was third at 150, followed by Matt Fueling and KC Doland at 151.
In the Senior Division, Doug Rose shot rounds of 72 and 77 for a 149 total that was one shot better than Rick Gorbell (72-78). Chuck Malloy finished third at 152.
The Super Senior Division champion was Joe Engelkes of Waterloo with a 155 total on rounds of 75 and 80. Tim Lindgren finished second at 157 (75-82), while Gerald Gray (76-83) and Dale Schrad (76-83) shared third at 159.
CF City Tournament
OPEN DIVISION
(x-won playoff)
Championship flight — 1. x-Trevor Heinen 72-74—146, 2. John Siela 72-74—146, 3. Ben Bermel 77-73—150, 4. (tie) Matt Fueling 73-78—151, KC Doland 75-76—151, 6. Jack Moody 74-78—152, 7. Joe Dean 74-80—154, 8. Jared Deines 76-81—157, 9. Jake Connor 77-81—158, 10. (tie) Cory Hockey 76-83—159, Colby Creger 77-82—159.
First flight — 1. Mike Byrum 80-76—156, 2. Aaron Lytle 81-79—160, 3. Mike Messerer 83-78—161.
Second flight — 1. Chris Wagner 86-76—162, 2. (tie) Kell Kabance 87-83—170, Key Doland 88-82—170, Tony Meyer 89-81—170.
SENIOR DIVISION
Championship flight — 1. Doug Rose 72-77—149, 2. Rick Gorbell 72-78—150, 3. Chuck Malloy 77-75—152, 4. Dan Folladori 77-83—160, 5. (tie) Larry Huisman 76-85—161, Kevin Marquis 76-85—161.
First flight — 1. Tim Ward 79-76—155, 2. (tie) Mike Lamb 80-77—157, Joe Paxson 81-76—157.
Second flight — 1. Kevin Engels 84-77—161, 2. Kirk Manfredi 84-83—167, 3. Joe Priebe 83-86—169.
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION
Championship flight — 1. Joe Engelkes 765-80—155, 2. Tim Lindgren 75-82—157, 3. (tie) Gerald Gray 76-83—159, Dale Schrad 76-83—159, 5. Dexter Wilson 78-82—160.
First flight — 1. Scott Cessna 82-80—162, 2. Warren Scott 82-82—164, 3. Don Wood 85-81—166.
Second flight — 1. Lyle Petersen 86-88—174, 2. Richard Betterton 86-90—176, 3. Jay Horan 93-84—177.
