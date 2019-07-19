WATERLOO -- Jonathan Feldick managed to sandwich a three-day work week in between an ambitious stretch of tournament golf. Back on the golf course Friday at South Hills, he quickly returned to form.
The Cedar Falls resident followed a tournament title in Waverly on Sunday with a 3-under-par, 36-hole championship Monday in the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier at Des Moines’ Wakonda Club. Following three days of work at Iowa Sports Supply, Feldick put together another stellar round to take the day-one lead at the Waterloo Open Amateur.
Feldick back up an opening-nine 33 with a 32 on the back nine for a 7-under-par 65. Upper Iowa junior Chris Cooksley, a fourth-place finisher a year ago, sits second at 67.
“I am a little streaky I’d say, but I’m having fun with it. It’s not my life anymore,” said Feldick, a reinstated amateur and 2007 University of Iowa graduate who has played in the Waterloo Open seven times as a pro and another six as an amateur. “I had four tournaments scheduled and I wanted to win all of them. I’ve won the first two that I’ve played in and had a good start here. But it ain’t over.”
Plenty of previous Waterloo Open contenders are also in the mix.
Former UNI golfer Marshal Lamb is alone in third after shooting five under during a back nine in which he recorded six birdies as part of a 68 total. Wartburg alum and consistent Sunday qualifier Kevin Ault is one of four players who shot 69. Alex Schaake, a 2017 winner, joins UNI’s Ben Bermel of Cedar Falls and Decorah’s Cody Schweinefus in a tie for eighth at 70.
Defending champion Dusty Drenth struggled to find many breaks, finishing 10 back of the lead with a 75.
A consistent breeze offered some relief to golfers in the midst of a heat wave during this first year of an amateur format change. The entire field competed at South Hills Friday instead of the two-course simultaneous play that has typically been implemented for the amateur competition. The 200-player field will move to Gates Park on Saturday with the low 36 rounds plus ties qualifying for Sunday’s cut to compete alongside the pros at Irv Warren.
Feldick improved on the back nine Friday even though his sweat-drenched hand lost its grip on the club multiple times down the homestretch. Both of his bogeys came within the first seven holes before he recovered with a pair of impressive birdies off the turn. He chipped in on No. 10 and rolled a 50-foot bomb into the cup on the 12th green as part of a round that included nine birdies.
Playing alongside his friend Jason Bienemann and paired with a pair of high school golfers, Feldick has always enjoyed the camaraderie of this tournament on Waterloo’s city courses.
“I enjoy coming out and playing with my friends and competing,” said Feldick, a third-place finisher in last year’s event. “It’s a tournament, but it’s fun.”
Two strokes back of Feldick is Cooksley, a product of the Waterloo Junior Golf Association’s revamped program who was a two-time individual state medalist at East Buchanan.
Playing in a foursome that teed off early at 8 a.m., Cooskley got off to an ominous start when he misjudged the wind and was unable to get up and down for par on the opening hole. He recovered with five consecutive one-putt birdies -- the majority of which came in the 10- to 15-foot range -- on holes three through seven.
Chris Cooksley’s older brother, Curtis, recorded a 2-under-par 70 in his foursome.
“It’s definitely relaxing playing with him because I’ve played with him my whole life,” Chris Cooksley said. “We’re both competitive at the same time. We want to beat each other every time we go out.”
This tournament marks the continuation of a strong finish to the school season for Chris Cooksley. He tied for fifth place with a final round 68 at the Northern Sun Conference tournament.
“That last round at conference really gave me a boost for the summer tournaments,” Cooksley said. “It showed me I can play well if I put my mind to it.”
