WATERLOO — Dusty Drenth spent the majority of a decade attempting to track down a championship in the Waterloo Open’s Amateur Division.
Following finishes of fourth, fourth, third and second, the Davenport native finally secured an elusive title last summer at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course with a convincing, four-stroke margin of victory after shooting rounds in the 60s on all three of Waterloo’s city courses.
“It’s one of the largest amateur tournaments in Iowa,” said the 31-year-old Drenth, who has continued to maintain an active tournament schedule after earning NAIA All-America honors at St. Ambrose. “I always try to put quality tournaments on my schedule and this has always been one of them for me.
“Some really good golfers have won this tournament in the past. I’ve been so close to winning it in the past it kind of kept drawing me there to keep competing and see if I could finally win it one day.”
Now that Drenth has captured that elusive title, he’s looking forward to its defense. He’ll begin this weekend’s repeat quest with a 2:40 p.m. Friday tee time at South Hills.
Former University of Iowa standout Carson Schaake (2014, 2015) is the only player in the last 25 years to defend an amateur championship at the Waterloo Open.
“I’ve won a lot of tournaments in my career,” said Drenth, a scratch golfer since his teenage years who once shot a 66 in a tournament at age 13. “This one is important. It means a lot to come back and defend and try to win it again.”
This title defense won’t be easy. In addition to competing against a large and competitive field, Drenth underwent rotator and labrum surgery last October and had a handful of tournaments rained out or postponed in the spring.
Still, Drenth has plenty of positive memories from rounds on all three Waterloo courses. Adding to the experience is a pairing alongside his dad, Mark, who consistently travels with him to this tournament.
“It’s still special to be able to see how well he can still play,” Drenth said. “He turns 60 in October so he’s still got a lot of game.
“Golf is a large passion of mine. I just want to go out, have fun, spend quality time with my dad and just play the best I can. As long as I give it my all, that’s really what matters to me.”
A contingent of successful collegiate and amateur golfers from Northeast Iowa will also be in this weekend’s tournament field. That group includes Decorah native and University of Northern Iowa senior-to-be Sam Sacquitne.
The Panthers’ top golfer is looking to build on a junior season in which he recorded the team’s lowest scoring average. Growing up within a tradition-rich junior program, he learned the ropes from talented local players Nick Nelson, Andrew Peter and Cody Schweinefus, who all went on to join NCAA Division I programs.
“I got to play with a lot of those guys and they showed me around and gave me tips and helped me to develop my game to the kind of courses that I would need to be ready to manage my game around,” Sacquitne recalled. “I think it’s cliché, but if you ask anyone that plays competitive golf, and if you want to get better, I think it’s crucial that you play with players that are at least at your skill level and, if possible, better.”
Sacquitne can still recall being randomly paired with a pair of UNI seniors during his Waterloo Open debut as a high school golfer. The majority of the Panthers’ golf team will be in this weekend’s field.
“I think it’s important to get out in the community,” Sacquitne said. “Especially having a tournament like this in the Cedar Valley for players at UNI to go play in the event and have an opportunity to kind of develop the name of the golf program and put out a good showing.”
Sacquitne’s opening day foursome includes UNI teammate Andrew Wood, former teammate Nick Waller and current DMACC and former Aplington-Parkersburg golfer Dylan Ellis. The Decorah native is coming off a top 10 showing at the Iowa Masters in Ames where his UNI teammate Tommy Doyle placed fifth.
“I feel good about my game right now,” said Sacquitne, who made the Sunday Waterloo Open cut last year. “A lot of the pieces of the puzzle have kind of been scattered for the past three years and I’m starting to collect them back and put together a decent game. I’m excited to get out on the course and get some numbers in and hopefully make the cut for the weekend and see how we do.”
