DECORAH — Cedar Falls’ Margene Grady made history Sunday and Monday at the 54th Iowa Senior Women’s Amateur golf tournament held at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.
Grady became the first player to ever capture both the Senior Division and the Super Senior Division in the same tournament.
In the Senior Division tournament, Grady was tied at 154 (79-75) with Beth Duenow of St. Ansgar (76-78) and Kathy Fortune of Rockwell City (79-75) after the first two rounds. That brought about a playoff, and Grady carded a par on the first extra hole while Duenow and Fortune posted bogeys.
Michelle Klein of Jesup, Jeanette Fredericksen of Cedar Falls and Laura Leszczynski of Saint Mary’s tied for fourth at 157 in the Senior Division while Duenow and Fortune shared second in the Super Senior Division.
