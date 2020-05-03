2020 Golf Guide: Walk the same fairways as the pros at Irv Warren

Even an older guy like me can occasionally have his moments on a golf course like Irv Warren.

I played the back nine first on a busy Sunday at Irv Warren and had my share of struggles while slicing a shot into the trees and dumping one ball in the water.

Fortunately, I was able to have a little more success while playing the front nine to end my round.

The highlight of my round came on the 447-yard, par-5 fifth hole. I powered a drive down the middle of the fairway, drilled a 3-iron down the left-hand side and then came up just short of the green with a pitching wedge.

From the fringe, I putted from 45 feet away and rolled the ball just past the hole. I narrowly missed draining it for birdie as it caught the edge of the hole and trickled past it. I was able to sink the four-foot downhill putt coming back for par.

Unfortunately, that was the longest putt I made all day. My iron game was strong – my short game wasn’t. Every golfer can relate to how difficult it is to have all phases of your game clicking in the same round.

I actually achieved my modest goal of breaking 50 by shooting a 44 on the front nine. An improved short game could definitely knock a few strokes off that score.