2020 Golf Guide: Walk the same fairways as the pros at Irv Warren

WATERLOO—The last time I was at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course, I witnessed some of the best golf I’ve ever seen in person.
I covered Chandler Blanchet’s brilliant record-setting performance at the 2019 Waterloo Open.
Blanchet’s scorecard was filled with birdies and eagles as he turned in a phenomenal display of golf in the final round.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, I had an opportunity to check out the Irv Warren course first-hand. And received a painful reminder that those pro golfers make the game look much easier than it really is.
Irv Warren was definitely an interesting and intriguing place to tee it up for the first time this season. It also was a rare, much-needed opportunity to be outside during the coronavirus pandemic when play was allowed on the city courses.
Built in 1908, it’s a course with a long and storied tradition and is a fixture in the Cedar Valley.
And here is a sampling of what I discovered while playing 18 holes on a beautiful sun-splashed 61-degree day with virtually no wind.
Irv Warren is an enjoyable, unique and scenic course. I love the adjacent 1st and 10th tees that run straight out and away from the clubhouse. It’s spectator friendly during an event like the Waterloo Open where fans can watch elite-level players drive the ball on No. 1 and No. 10. And both holes provide players with a legitimate opportunity to start a round strong.
It’s a fair, demanding and challenging layout. And it’s an excellent public course that can cater to various skill levels.
As I witnessed last year, aggressive, high-caliber play can result in very low scores with the big hitters in the professional ranks.
But even players much less skilled can excel at Irv Warren. And pursue their own goals and try to achieve a personal best score.
The spacious fairways are receptive and forgiving – they encourage players of all levels to blast away from the tees.
Even in early April, the course at Irv Warren is green, plush and in superb condition. And the greens are in excellent shape. The course is well-maintained and looks great.
There are so many gorgeous tree-lined fairways with breathtaking views on this course.
I love the back-to-back par 3s on the final two holes of the front nine (they serve as the 17th and 18th holes during the Waterloo Open).
No. 8 is one of the tougher holes on the entire course with a challenging green that is tricky to read. It definitely is not easy to putt on.
No. 9 is one of my favorite holes with a pond glistening between the tee box and the green. It offers a splendid view from the tee box with the clubhouse up the hill and just off in the distance.
Even an older guy like me can occasionally have his moments on a golf course like Irv Warren.
I played the back nine first on a busy Sunday at Irv Warren and had my share of struggles while slicing a shot into the trees and dumping one ball in the water.
Fortunately, I was able to have a little more success while playing the front nine to end my round.
The highlight of my round came on the 447-yard, par-5 fifth hole. I powered a drive down the middle of the fairway, drilled a 3-iron down the left-hand side and then came up just short of the green with a pitching wedge.
From the fringe, I putted from 45 feet away and rolled the ball just past the hole. I narrowly missed draining it for birdie as it caught the edge of the hole and trickled past it. I was able to sink the four-foot downhill putt coming back for par.
Unfortunately, that was the longest putt I made all day. My iron game was strong – my short game wasn’t. Every golfer can relate to how difficult it is to have all phases of your game clicking in the same round.
I actually achieved my modest goal of breaking 50 by shooting a 44 on the front nine. An improved short game could definitely knock a few strokes off that score.
That’s the beauty of golf. Those shining moments are what keep you coming back for more. And every golfer has their own set of realistic goals they can pursue during a round.
I finished my day at Irv Warren on a high note on the par-3 ninth hole. I hit a crisp 5-iron off the tee that had the distance but not the accuracy. My ball landed even with the flag but just to the right of the green. It was my last chance for a birdie and my chip shot nearly went in. I settled for a tap-in par and called it a day.
The course was packed on that weekend afternoon, but I was still able to play 18 holes in just over three hours while using a riding cart.
No matter your preference – whether it’s 9 or 18 holes – spending part of your day at Irv Warren is more than worthwhile.
It was an awesome afternoon of golf. Sure, it was filled with its share of frustrating moments. But nothing worthwhile in the game ever comes easy.
There is a reason why the Waterloo Open champions are crowned at Irv Warren. It’s a top-notch golf course that will test the mettle of players from every skill level.
Waterloo is blessed with affordable, accessible and quality public golf courses.
And Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course certainly contributes heavily to that.
