2020 Golf Guide: South Hills is a modern gem

I was on the dance floor in 2 and putting for birdie. I stood over the putt, tried not to overthink the shot and then rolled the ball toward the cup. I drained the 8-footer for birdie.

It only took three rounds of golf at three different courses, but I finally birdied a hole. The feeling when the ball goes in the cup is amazing. And it obviously keeps you coming back for more.

Needless to say, I did not birdie the third hole. It’s considered the most difficult hole on the course. It’s a monster hole that is over 500 yards. I pulled out my driver and found the center of the fairway, but I still felt like I was a mile away from the green. I followed with solid second and third shots, but I still wasn’t on the green.

I’m not a professional by any means, but it takes a long drive and some big hits to reach No. 3 in regulation. I chipped on in four and missed my par putt.

When I teed off, it was still overcast with a light wind and temperatures in the low 60s. But on the fourth hole the sun finally broke through and set the stage for an amazing day on the golf course.