2020 Golf Guide: South Hills is a modern gem

WATERLOO – South Hills Golf Course is a gem.
The newest of the three municipal courses in Waterloo, South Hills is definitely worth your while to check out.
Built in 1974, it’s another course that offers its share of challenges and opportunities for golfers of all ages and skill levels.
It also encourages some risk-taking that can result in huge rewards when aggressive play pays off.
I played South Hills for the first time on an early spring Tuesday with a tee time just before noon. And it’s a magnificent looking course that was in phenomenal shape for this early in the season.
Being able to leave the house for a few hours and play golf is something I know I definitely enjoyed.
My round started with a scenic, straightforward look down the 331-yard, No. 1 fairway. I love the way this hole looks as it runs down and away from the clubhouse. Unfortunately, my first tee shot wasn’t straight.
My initial shot from the yellow tees missed the fairway to the left, but I scrambled for a bogey. This was the beginning of the best four-hole stretch of golf I’ve played in quite a while.
On the second hole – a 315-yard par-4 – I crushed a drive with a hybrid/rescue club and then hit the rescue club again from the fairway. My second shot landed on the green before stopping eight feet to the right of the flag stick.
I was on the dance floor in 2 and putting for birdie. I stood over the putt, tried not to overthink the shot and then rolled the ball toward the cup. I drained the 8-footer for birdie.
It only took three rounds of golf at three different courses, but I finally birdied a hole. The feeling when the ball goes in the cup is amazing. And it obviously keeps you coming back for more.
Needless to say, I did not birdie the third hole. It’s considered the most difficult hole on the course. It’s a monster hole that is over 500 yards. I pulled out my driver and found the center of the fairway, but I still felt like I was a mile away from the green. I followed with solid second and third shots, but I still wasn’t on the green.
I’m not a professional by any means, but it takes a long drive and some big hits to reach No. 3 in regulation. I chipped on in four and missed my par putt.
When I teed off, it was still overcast with a light wind and temperatures in the low 60s. But on the fourth hole the sun finally broke through and set the stage for an amazing day on the golf course.
Shortly after the sun came out, I made a nice par on the 156-yard fourth hole. I hit a solid 7-iron off the tee and the ball bounced before rolling just onto the front of the green. I followed with a 20-foot putt that stopped just a foot to the left of the hole.
I went bogey, birdie, bogey, par on my first four holes, making me just 1-over par at that point. Not bad for an old hacker. I should’ve just quit then and gone home.
But I couldn’t do that. I was playing well and I had to see how long my hot streak would continue.
My early momentum vanished quickly over the next few holes before I came upon No. 8. The 184-yard hole is a long par-3, but it is an intriguing hole. I hit a solid 5-iron off the tee, but I needed more club or someone stronger to swing it. A chip and two putts later resulted in a bogey.
The second-most difficult hole at South Hills is No. 13 and I found out first-hand. The 524-yard, par-5 is another behemoth that most golfers need at least four shots to reach. Good luck trying to make birdie or even par on this one.
These longer holes are a bit challenging for me. But it’s still kind of fun to see how you can do on these tough holes.
As you’ve probably discovered, I love the par-3 holes and No. 16 at South Hills might be my favorite. It features an elevated tee box while the green is framed with pine trees down both sides and behind it. It’s a gorgeous golf hole.
I would’ve liked 16 even better, but my par putt from 10 feet caught the edge of the cup and trickled a few feet past it.
Playing by myself with a riding cart, I covered 18 holes in just over two and a half hours. A round that quick is rare, but I’ll take it.
With a discount Tuesday, my round of golf with greens fees and a cart only cost me $25. You can’t beat that.
It turned into an absolutely perfect day. Temperatures soared into the mid-70s with almost no wind. The sun was shining with blue skies overhead.
The excellent conditions, combined with a top-quality golf experience like South Hills, certainly made it a day to remember.
