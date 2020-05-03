2020 Golf Guide: Pheasant Ridge a pleasant experience on a chilly day

I am a big fan of the first par-3 hole that I played. It was the challenging 193-yard, 12th hole and features a scenic view. It has two bunkers right in front of the green, situated on the left and right sides. And I was able to avoid both of them.

I wasted a golden opportunity on No. 13, a 360-yard hole. I hammered my drive down the left side before the ball hit the fairway and then skipped into the first cut of rough. I followed with a 7-iron that stopped 25 yards short of the hole. I then lofted a nice chip that settled about eight feet past the green. But I was unable to convert the par putt, just missing to the right.

Pars are good scores for me. A higher-level player obviously would be targeting birdies, and even eagles, on many of these holes.

Pheasant Ridge is another challenging but very fair course. Solid and consistent play can yield low scores on a course like this – even for an average player like me. The elite golfers can play aggressively on virtually every hole.

This is another spacious and wide-open public course. You can definitely blast away off the tee and let it rip here. And even if you miss the fairway, there are plenty of areas where you can recover from. If you don’t go big, or at least try to, you may struggle on a lot of holes.