2020 Golf Guide: Pheasant Ridge a pleasant experience on a chilly day

CEDAR FALLS – Looks can be deceiving.
And that was definitely the case when I started my round at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Teeing off recently on a late Friday morning, the sun was shining on what looked like a gorgeous day to be outdoors.
But it felt more like Kinnick Stadium on a football Saturday in November.
Trying to finish my tour of local courses, and with nasty weather in the forecast, it was a not-so-balmy 42 degrees when I rolled into the parking lot at Pheasant Ridge.
The good news was that I was playing golf in early April. It was chilly, but there was very little wind. And I also had the good fortune to be playing at an excellent course.
This was the first time I’ve played Pheasant Ridge and I came away impressed.
I really like this golf course – it’s in superb condition. Everything is plush and green. The fairways are in excellent shape with greens that are super smooth and rolling well.
No doubt, it’s a first-rate, 18-hole public golf course.
There aren’t many short holes at Pheasant Ridge. Even the par-3 holes are fairly long.
I started my round on the back nine and basically had that part of the course to myself. There was nobody in front of me. I zipped around my first nine holes in just over an hour while using a riding cart.
I am a big fan of the first par-3 hole that I played. It was the challenging 193-yard, 12th hole and features a scenic view. It has two bunkers right in front of the green, situated on the left and right sides. And I was able to avoid both of them.
I wasted a golden opportunity on No. 13, a 360-yard hole. I hammered my drive down the left side before the ball hit the fairway and then skipped into the first cut of rough. I followed with a 7-iron that stopped 25 yards short of the hole. I then lofted a nice chip that settled about eight feet past the green. But I was unable to convert the par putt, just missing to the right.
Pars are good scores for me. A higher-level player obviously would be targeting birdies, and even eagles, on many of these holes.
Pheasant Ridge is another challenging but very fair course. Solid and consistent play can yield low scores on a course like this – even for an average player like me. The elite golfers can play aggressively on virtually every hole.
This is another spacious and wide-open public course. You can definitely blast away off the tee and let it rip here. And even if you miss the fairway, there are plenty of areas where you can recover from. If you don’t go big, or at least try to, you may struggle on a lot of holes.
Hole No. 14 is considered the second most difficult on the course and I won’t argue with that rating. It’s super long and challenging, measuring well over 500 yards.
But it’s also an inviting golf hole with a massive fairway. I ripped a solid tee shot with my driver before relying on my trusty rescue club on my next two shots. I chipped on in 4 and stood over a 12-foot putt for par. The downhill putt broke slightly to the left and actually went in. That was a hard-earned par on a tough par-5 hole.
As someone in the Champions Tour age bracket, I don’t walk much anymore when I golf. That was a good thing on this day because I love these riding carts at Pheasant Ridge. Not that it really helps my game, but it’s awesome to have a screen on the carts that provide you with the distance to the hole.
When I reached 16, four nice gentlemen bundled up in winter coats and stocking hats let me play through. They probably laughed when I choked down and hit my rescue club off the tee on a par-3 hole. But it actually worked.
From 180 yards away, my tee ball landed on the green and came to rest eight feet to the right of the cup. Determined not to leave my birdie putt short, I still left it a foot short. I tapped in for par.
I moved to the front nine to complete my round and it’s another impressive collection of golf holes.
My last opportunity for glory came on the par-4, No. 7 hole. I crushed my driver and followed by hitting a sweet 8-iron that stopped just eight feet to the left of the flag.
I struck my putt, and as the ball slowly rolled toward the cup, I remembered the words of my father: “Don’t leave a birdie putt short.” The ball stopped rolling just six inches short of going in. Sorry, Dad. You would think I would learn by now.
No. 9 is a cool finishing hole. It’s a straight shot up the hill with pine trees lining the area just beyond the green. It’s a reachable par-4 hole you can attack aggressively and make birdie on.
The temperature was 48 degrees when I tapped in on my last hole. But the sun was still out, and as a fellow player reminded me, any day on the golf course is a good day.
It’s awesome to be able to enjoy an activity like golf right now with courses staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic. And refreshing to see everyone following safety guidelines to make it possible.
I thoroughly enjoyed my day at Pheasant Ridge. It’s a top-quality golf course that provides players of all skill levels plenty of opportunities to shoot good scores.
It’s another course that I highly recommend. I know I will definitely be back – when it’s a little warmer.
