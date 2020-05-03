2020 Golf Guide: Golfers go big at Gates Park

WATERLOO – Gates Park Golf Course is a big hitter’s paradise.
It’s the longest of the three municipal courses in Waterloo and it’s also an awesome place to play.
A friend of mine that is a Waterloo native and NCAA champion wrestler highly recommended this course and told me I would enjoy it. He was right.
I was really looking forward to playing this course and it certainly delivered. I chose an early morning tee time on a day with temperatures forecast to reach the 70s for the first time this year.
I teed off just after 8 a.m. on a spring Tuesday weeks prior to the course being shut down due to COVID-19’s spread.
When I stopped to hit my second shot, it sounded like a golf course symphony on the No. 1 fairway. Birds were chirping, geese were honking, frogs were croaking and trains were whistling.
Not much peace and tranquility, even during an early morning round of golf. But I didn’t mind.
Even with the warm weather forecast, I started the round in foggy, damp and cooler conditions with temperatures in the low 50s. Thankfully, there was virtually no wind, so it actually wasn’t too bad out.
Gates Park is a lengthy course that measures nearly 7,000 total yards from the blue tees, but it’s also a very fair 18-hole layout.
It has spacious fairways where you can pull out a driver on numerous holes and let it rip. Even if you don’t drive everything down the middle, there are large enough areas to recover from a wayward tee shot.
Built in 1928, Gates Park is a venerable course with its share of charm and unique qualities. You definitely have to hit the ball a long way on this course to be successful. But consistent ball striking can lead to low scores as well.
I had a good early opportunity on the 130-yard fourth hole in my round. I hit a solid 7-iron that landed just to the right of the green. I followed with a decent chip to within six feet, but just missed my par putt before tapping in.
One hole that defines Gates Park is the fifth hole, a 422-yard par-4 from the yellow tees. It’s considered the toughest hole on the course. I connected off the tee with my driver on No. 5 and then followed by cleanly striking my hybrid/rescue club. I was sitting two just in front of the green. I became greedy and tried to hole my chip for birdie, but the shot drifted 15 feet past the hole. My par putt was right on line before stopping a foot short of the cup.
The finishing hole on the front nine is one of my favorites. The par-4 ninth has two water hazards you have to navigate as you move back uphill toward the clubhouse.
It’s still early in the spring, but the golf course is in excellent shape and the greens are in really good condition as well. There was virtually no wind the entire round at Gates Park and that definitely was a plus for me.
I rolled up to No. 12 and I liked what I saw. It’s a neat hole with a pond located to the front left of the green. The green on 12 is very wide, giving you the option of taking the safer route if you don’t want to hit straight over the water.
Naturally, I chickened out on 12 even though I had been hitting my irons well off the tee. I aimed for the right side of the green and my ball did find the green. Barely. Unfortunately, I was still about 50 feet from the hole.
As you can see, holes with water hazards typically freak me out a little bit. They’re cool to look at, but not quite as much fun to play.
After my safe, low-risk shot on 12, I three-putted for bogey from 50 feet away. It’s probably what I deserved after choosing the safe play off the tee.
After taking a bogey, I drove over to the No. 13 tee box and took in the view. It’s a scenic area with water right in front of you. Luckily, I was able to hit my drive over the small pond and catch part of the fairway.
Holes No. 6 and 15 are pair of grizzly bears at Gates Park. They are monster par-5s in excess of 500 yards apiece. Better eat your Wheaties before you tee off on those two holes.
With my early tee time, I was able to make my way around Gates Park in less than three hours on a Tuesday morning. That’s perfect for me. Nobody likes to sit around and wait during a long round of golf.
There weren’t many magical moments during my round, but it was still awesome to be allowed to play golf during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golfers were careful to maintain a safe social distance from each other.
It was nice to be outside and have an opportunity to gain some much-needed exercise on the golf course.
I did have a decent finish on the second-to-last hole I played at Gates Park. I connected with a 5-iron off the tee that landed on the fringe just in front of the green. My chip on 17 scooted just past the hole, but I recovered to make a six-footer coming back for par.
The Gates Park experience was a fun one – it was more than worthwhile. Cost for my round on a Tuesday morning was $25 and that included greens fees and a riding cart. That’s a heck of a deal.
I’m nowhere near a high-level golfer, but even someone like me who shoots in the high 80s and low 90s can still have an enjoyable experience at a golf course like Gates Park.
It’s a course I would highly recommend to anyone.
