2020 Golf Guide: Golfers go big at Gates Park

It has spacious fairways where you can pull out a driver on numerous holes and let it rip. Even if you don’t drive everything down the middle, there are large enough areas to recover from a wayward tee shot.

Built in 1928, Gates Park is a venerable course with its share of charm and unique qualities. You definitely have to hit the ball a long way on this course to be successful. But consistent ball striking can lead to low scores as well.

I had a good early opportunity on the 130-yard fourth hole in my round. I hit a solid 7-iron that landed just to the right of the green. I followed with a decent chip to within six feet, but just missed my par putt before tapping in.

One hole that defines Gates Park is the fifth hole, a 422-yard par-4 from the yellow tees. It’s considered the toughest hole on the course. I connected off the tee with my driver on No. 5 and then followed by cleanly striking my hybrid/rescue club. I was sitting two just in front of the green. I became greedy and tried to hole my chip for birdie, but the shot drifted 15 feet past the hole. My par putt was right on line before stopping a foot short of the cup.

The finishing hole on the front nine is one of my favorites. The par-4 ninth has two water hazards you have to navigate as you move back uphill toward the clubhouse.