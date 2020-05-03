2020 Golf Guide: Golfers can stay sharp around the house

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Against a backdrop of a new era when people are spending as much time at home as ever, golf professionals have been working on ways to add virtual components to their lessons.

Technology is becoming an important instrument for instructors.

“I can get swings downloaded on my app,” said Pheasant Ridge golf pro John Bermel, who plans to get virtual lessons setup on his website. “Then I can voice overwrite it and talk to them and let them know what I think of each position and what they need to do so it’s in a better position.”

Bermel points out that it doesn’t take a lot equipment to work on your swing around the house.

“We’ve got some great drills where they can get up against a wall and take a practice backswing where they try not to hit the wall with a club, but they can get their hand up against the wall in the top of their backswing,” Bermel said. “When you talk about it, it sounds easy, but when you try to do it, it’s really difficult.”

The edge of a wall can also be used as a guide that helps golfers work on bringing the club down and trying to keep it square at impact.