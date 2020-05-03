2020 Golf Guide: Golfers can stay sharp around the house

CEDAR FALLS — Against a backdrop of a new era when people are spending as much time at home as ever, golf professionals have been working on ways to add virtual components to their lessons.
Technology is becoming an important instrument for instructors.
“I can get swings downloaded on my app,” said Pheasant Ridge golf pro John Bermel, who plans to get virtual lessons setup on his website. “Then I can voice overwrite it and talk to them and let them know what I think of each position and what they need to do so it’s in a better position.”
Bermel points out that it doesn’t take a lot equipment to work on your swing around the house.
“We’ve got some great drills where they can get up against a wall and take a practice backswing where they try not to hit the wall with a club, but they can get their hand up against the wall in the top of their backswing,” Bermel said. “When you talk about it, it sounds easy, but when you try to do it, it’s really difficult.”
The edge of a wall can also be used as a guide that helps golfers work on bringing the club down and trying to keep it square at impact.
“Even a mirror so they can see themselves and see where they’re at in each one of the positions is really, really helpful too,” Bermel points out.
Websites such as YouTube give golfers an unlimited library of instructional videos that can be found for drills to complete around the house. Most have enough space in their back yards to practice chips and develop a feel around the green.
“If you’re stuck at home you can find some videos of people practicing in their backyards, whether they’re hitting short pitch shots or chip shots,” Gates Park golf pro Nate Lubs said. “Even some of the tour pros, you’ll see them putting in their basements or things like that. I think that’s always an opportunity for people.”
Among the backyard instructional aides are plastic practice balls known as the “Birdie ball” that reveal a slice or hook like a normal golf ball with limited range.
Indoor putting carpets mark another way golfers can pass time and still enhance their skill.
“I think for short putts, it’s good,” Lubs said. “If you’re putting something five feet or less it’s a good way to build your putting stroke from a shorter distance.”
