2020 Golf Guide: Fox Ridge continues to enhance golfer experience

DIKE – Fox Ridge Golf Club is one of the premier public courses in northeast Iowa.

And it keeps getting better.

The popular 18-hole course, located just west of Cedar Falls, is making more changes that will enhance the golf experience there even further.

The biggest change at Fox Ridge is the addition of a TrackMan Golf Simulator that opened in February. It’s located downstairs in the clubhouse.

It allows golfers to work on their games and play in an indoor setting.

“It basically allows you to play golf year-round,” said Jay Davis, the head golf professional at Fox Ridge. “It will tell you your clubhead speed and ball speed. It will show players how far they are hitting a club and how far they are carrying a club. It gives golfers a chance to work on their game during the winter and on a rainy day. Or when it’s dark.”

Golfers had an opportunity to use the simulator for a few weeks before it was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.