2020 Golf Guide: Fox Ridge continues to enhance golfer experience

DIKE – Fox Ridge Golf Club is one of the premier public courses in northeast Iowa.
And it keeps getting better.
The popular 18-hole course, located just west of Cedar Falls, is making more changes that will enhance the golf experience there even further.
The biggest change at Fox Ridge is the addition of a TrackMan Golf Simulator that opened in February. It’s located downstairs in the clubhouse.
It allows golfers to work on their games and play in an indoor setting.
“It basically allows you to play golf year-round,” said Jay Davis, the head golf professional at Fox Ridge. “It will tell you your clubhead speed and ball speed. It will show players how far they are hitting a club and how far they are carrying a club. It gives golfers a chance to work on their game during the winter and on a rainy day. Or when it’s dark.”
Golfers had an opportunity to use the simulator for a few weeks before it was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The people that had a chance to use the simulator really liked it,” Davis said. “It’s a great program. It will also be great for fitting clubs and just for allowing you to be able to continue to play golf. You can also set it up where you can play some of the top golf courses like St. Andrews and Bellerive.”
Fox Ridge also is in the process of building short-game greens on the outdoor driving range.
“We are putting bunkers in where people can practice their short game,” Davis said. “We hope to have those up and running sometime this summer. It’s going to be a really neat feature. There’s not a lot of area where you can practice those types of shots now. We have a big putting green where you can practice some chipping, but you can’t practice out of sand or practice longer chip shots. The short-game greens will provide that once they are completed.”
Another welcome addition at Fox Ridge are new riding carts.
“We’ve got brand-new golf carts with a GPS in them,” Davis said. “You can see how far you are from the green and various parts of the green. It makes a big difference for the players. It also should help with pace of play. You don’t have to walk around and figure out the distance to the green.”
Even with some wild, crazy and nasty weather this spring, Fox Ridge is already rounding into form.
“The course is in great shape,” Davis said. “It held up really well after the winter. It got green really quickly. We are in great shape to have a really good year.”
Davis became the head pro at Fox Ridge on March 1 after previously working at Bos Landen Golf Club in Pella.
Davis is a native of Mount Vernon. He played varsity golf in high school before playing collegiately for Mount Mercy.
“Bos Landen is considered one of the top places to play in the state of Iowa,” he said. “I was familiar with Fox Ridge and I knew it’s another great golf course – I was impressed with it. It was a good time for me to jump in and try something different. I really like the course here and the potential it has.”
Davis initially wanted to be an elementary school teacher, but that changed after he worked part-time at a golf course in college.
“I love the game and I love teaching,” he said. “I’m passionate about what I do and I enjoy helping people improve their golf games.”
Davis became familiar with Fox Ridge after his parents spent time living in Cedar Falls.
The front nine holes at Fox Ridge were built in 1998 along with the 11,000-square foot clubhouse. The back nine holes opened for play in 2001.
Fox Ridge is another course with its share of long and challenging holes. It measures over 6,800 yards. It also provides a golf experience for all skill levels with four sets of tees to choose from.
“It’s a great golf course,” Davis said. “It’s almost a links style golf course. The trees haven’t grown up yet. There are great holes out here. It’s a fun combination of holes and layout. It has a great change of pace to it. All-around, it’s a really good track and a great place to play with your friends.”
Davis said total cost to play 18 holes at Fox Ridge with a riding cart is less than $40 on Monday through Friday with weekend rates slightly over that price.
It also features a spacious clubhouse.
“We have a great restaurant with an excellent bar atmosphere,” he said. “We’re also putting in a bar and a lounge downstairs, along with a couple of pool tables, to go with the simulator. It’s going to be a great place for people to hang out.”
