2020 Golf Guide: COVID-19 has changed how golf is played

Golf returned to the city courses 10 days later after the Region 6 assessment level was downgraded to 9.

The privately-run Red Carpet Golf Course has Waterloo remained open to its members and the general public throughout the month. Waterloo’s private Sunnyside Golf Course is also stayed open with only members of the same household allowed to play together and other precautions in place to promote social distancing.

Cedar Falls’ public and private golf courses have remained open, as well.

Cedar Falls public course Pheasant Ridge’s new set of golf rules limit one person to a tee box at a time and all players must stay 10 feet away from one another. Only one golfer is allowed on a green at a time, and must go to the next tee and tee off after putting out.

At the end of the updated rules sheet is the message, “This is mandated and if you cannot go by the rules, you will be asked to leave.”

“I think everybody has been pretty receptive to everything just because everybody feels like they’re confined in their houses,” Pheasant Ridge golf professional John Bermel said. “They are trying to find ways that they can get out of the house and be in a safe environment. That’s the important part.