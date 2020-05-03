2020 Golf Guide: COVID-19 has changed how golf is played

WATERLOO — Waterloo golf professionals Nate Lubs and Monte Meyer took pride in being able to offer a safe environment outdoors while protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
Signs at city courses instructed golfers through the early half of April to stay 10 feet apart, don’t touch the flags and ride one person to a golf cart. Bathrooms were closed and drinking fountains turned off.
Staff diligently sanitized and disinfected carts after each use. Foam pool noodles were placed in the cups so players didn’t have to reach into a hole to retrieve a ball.
“We want people to be able to come out here and be safe,” Meyer said, during an interview in early April. “It’s marvelous that the people are respecting the rules and they’re taking it serious.”
“It’s good for people to get out,” Lubs added back then. “It’s good for physical health, mental health. I think with the precautions — the way we’ve done the carts especially helps.
“Once players are on the golf course, they’re really not that close to each other. You’re out on 100-plus acres of land.”
Despite best intentions, Waterloo’s city courses were shut down on Thursday, April 16. Waterloo leisure services director Paul Huting said the decision was similar to actions taken by the communities of Cedar Rapids and Waverly within Iowa’s Region 6 after an assessment level of 10 was reached on a the Iowa Department of Health’s COVID-19 severity scale that goes up to 12.
Golf returned to the city courses 10 days later after the Region 6 assessment level was downgraded to 9.
The privately-run Red Carpet Golf Course has Waterloo remained open to its members and the general public throughout the month. Waterloo’s private Sunnyside Golf Course is also stayed open with only members of the same household allowed to play together and other precautions in place to promote social distancing.
Cedar Falls’ public and private golf courses have remained open, as well.
Cedar Falls public course Pheasant Ridge’s new set of golf rules limit one person to a tee box at a time and all players must stay 10 feet away from one another. Only one golfer is allowed on a green at a time, and must go to the next tee and tee off after putting out.
At the end of the updated rules sheet is the message, “This is mandated and if you cannot go by the rules, you will be asked to leave.”
“I think everybody has been pretty receptive to everything just because everybody feels like they’re confined in their houses,” Pheasant Ridge golf professional John Bermel said. “They are trying to find ways that they can get out of the house and be in a safe environment. That’s the important part.
“I’d love to have people golfing and I want them to be safe. I don’t know when this thing is ever going to end, but the safety is number one.”
Bermel has noticed newcomers making their way onto the course as a recreational outlet during this period of time when it can be difficult to remain active. The course remains busy when weather cooperates.
“I think we’re getting a lot more people trying golf now,” Bermel said. “The juniors are all getting season passes and playing because they don’t have to be in school. They want to play and they’re wanting to do stuff.”
Meyer noted play at Waterloo’s golf courses had been up on nice days prior to closure. Golfers have driven from as far away as Minnesota to Waterloo on weekends for a chance to get outdoors.
Despite consistent play, the courses now all offering golf will likely face a financial crunch this summer. Major golf outings and tournaments have been pushed back into the months of August and September.
Non-profit organizations that often use golf outings as fundraisers will certainly be hit hard, as well.
“They’re getting hurt in all their outings or gatherings,” Lubs said. “A lot of times a golf outing is one piece of their fundraising, but it’s a big piece too. You make can anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000.”
