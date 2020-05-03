2020 Golf Guide: Ash tree removal process begins at Pheasant Ridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When walking South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo, few visual remnants remain of the more than 300 ash trees that were removed prior to last season due to the spread of emerald ash borer.

Stump holes are filled, smoothed out with black dirt and seeded.

“The course plays a little more open,” South Hills golf professional Monte Meyer said. “I think quite honestly people love it.”

Prior to reaching South Hills, emerald ash borer infestation necessitated the removal of 166 ash trees at Irv Warren in the winter of 2017 with 118 new trees replanted. A total of 153 ash trees were removed from Gates Park in 2015 with 68 new trees replanted the following spring.

While the three city courses in Waterloo have been reshaped, Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls is now undergoing a similar removal process. The city has taken out nearly 150 of the course’s 381 ash trees in what has become a lengthy project.

“By the time you grind the stumps down and replant the trees we’re talking three or four years probably,” Pheasant Ridge golf pro John Bermel said.