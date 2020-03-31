Golf group reschedules spring breakfast

WATERLOO - The Waterloo Women’s Golf Association has rescheduled its annual spring opening breakfast at Irv Warren Golf Course clubhouse for May 7tat 8:30 a.m.

This event is contingent on the relaxing of current restrictions in place for COVID-19. The agenda includes breakfast, the preseason meeting and open play if the weather permits.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The WWGA is open to interested female golfers of all ages. Weekly play is scheduled to begin April 16 and runs through the end of September.

The weekly play rotates among Waterloo’s three public golf courses. Each week consists of different golf games and weekly prizes are awarded.

Contact Carol Eichelberger (319) 504-0286 for more information on 9-hole play. Call Mary Kroeger (319) 232-5098 for 18-hole play information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0