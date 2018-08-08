CEDAR FALLS — Glenn Walls fired a pair of 69s and cruised to victory in the Championship Division of the Cedar Falls City golf tournament last weekend at Beaver Hills Country Club.
Walls, a former University of Northern Iowa golf standout, defeated John Siela by six strokes for the win. Brian Wingert was third at 147.
The Senior Division title went to Rick Gorbell with rounds of 72 and 77 for a 149. Brian Persson was second at 154. Jeff Peterson took the Super Senior Division with a two-round total of 143 that included an opening-round 68.
CF City Tournament
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION — 1. Glenn Walls 69-69 — 138, 2. John Siela 70-74 — 144, 3. Brian Wingert 74-73 — 147, 4. Kevin Wilson 73-76 — 149. 5. (tie) Jason Clark 75-76 — 151, Joe Dean 75-76 — 151, Jeff Gudenkauf 74-77 — 151.
SENIOR DIVISION — 1. Rick Gorbell 72-77 — 149, 2. Brian Persson 76-78 — 154, 3. Dan Folladori 78-79 — 157, 4. Doug Rose 77-83 — 160, 5. Tony Wagner 77-84 — 161.
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION — 1. Jeff Peterson 68-75 — 143, 2. Mike Bachman 75-79 — 154, 3. Joe Engelkes 76-79 — 155, 4. Mark Mershon 74-84 — 158.
