Jim Nelson Sports Reporter Follow Jim Nelson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Those who know me well know I own my own small library in my basement.

I have a little bit of everything in it … almost every book written by my two favorite authors – John Irving and Pat Conroy – dozens of mystery/thriller novels, biographies on Howard Hughes, Milton Hershey, two on Walt Disney and a probably a sports biography, in particular those on baseball, section that is 50 plus deep.

I added two more to my collection on my recent vacation during a stop at the Baseball Hall of Fame — If You Build It … A Book About Fathers, Fate and Field of Dreams, by Dwier Brown who played John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner’s character, in the movie. The second was title, Chasing Moonlight, the true story of Doc Graham, another character from the movie Field of Dreams.

I had my eye on four or five other titles, but I was already overbudget on the vacation, so I wrote them down and they have been added to my Christmas wish list.

I have also regressed …. so, to get back on topic, I love a good book.

This leads me to the point of this column. I was utterly surprised the book Friday Night Lights … A Town, A Team and A Dream was one of 19 books to be pulled from the Mason City High School library last week and is being pulled from many other Iowa high school libraries.

Let me get this straight: First, I’m not condemning the action, I was just surprised, and here is why.

I read the book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Buzz Bissinger shortly after its release in 1990 when I was a college junior, and it blew my mind. It was raw, it was provocative, and it pulled no punches. It was an incredible story by the journalist from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It sold more than 2 million copies and inspired two television series – Against the Grain (1993), starring Ben Affleck, and what I feel was an incredible TV series of the same name, Friday Night Lights, that ran from 2006 to 2011 on NBC. There was also a movie Friday Night Lights (2004) starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Sports Illustrated named it the fourth-greatest book ever written about sports in 2002.

I have read it four or five times; I’ve had to repurchase it after lending it out and not getting it back at least twice. And to further cement why I think it is an essential read for any aspiring sports journalist, I’ve backed my words up with actions.

Last Christmas as appreciation gifts to my staff at both the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and the Mason City Globe Gazette, I gave the book to each of my writers. I also assigned them to provide me with written book reports (Don, Ethan and Zach your reports are still due) and as recently as two weeks ago I gifted a copy to Mason City summer intern Logan Shanks.

To give some background on the book, Bissinger moved his family to Odessa, Texas, where he followed the Permian High School football team’s 1988 season. He conducted hundreds of interviews with administrators, coaches, city officials and townfolk of Odessa.

He was given unfiltered access to all things Permian football and when he sat down to write he left nothing out. That is why, I recently discovered, it has landed on the American Library Association’s list of most commonly challenged books in the United States. It sat at No. 89 as recently as 2019 for obscene language, sexual content and racism.

The book also made him unpopular in Odessa for a long time.

In a 2015 interview with NPR honoring the 25th anniversary of the book, Bissinger talked about holding nothing back.

“I was there for a reason. I was first and foremost a journalist. They knew I was a journalist,” Bissinger told NPR. “Did they trust me? Of course. Did I want them to trust me? Of course. But when I heard the n-word used repeatedly, when I heard the n-word to describe a tragic black running back … who is now in prison, when I heard those things, what am I going to do? Not put it in?

“There’s total truth in the book, and I’ve made my peace with Odessa.

“I will not take back a single word of it. … There’s is a lot of love in this book. There’s a lot of love for the scrappiness of Odessa, and there’s a lot of love for those kids, the sacrifice, the burden, the pressure, and there’s a lot of love for those games. I actually think it’s a very evenhanded portrait.”

In an article he wrote for Sports Illustrated, also in 2015, Bissinger wrote, “The controversy that exploded after the publication of the book, in September 1990, made me a marked man. I had to cancel the Odessa stop on my book tour. The anger there was palpable. I had revealed the good of Odessa, because there are many good, honest people there, but I had also exposed thick veins of racism and misplaced academic and social priorities. (It wasn’t as if you had to go digging around for them.) I have been back to Odessa many times since then, often because of the book or its film version but at other times to see people who had become friends for life.”

The book does contain obscene language, sexual content and racism.

I thought what would be just as provocative is the fact the school paid more than $60,000 on chartered jets to some road games and that more money was spent on getting game tapes rushed overnight than was spent on books and supplies for the English department.

But …

I get there are parents and administrators that are uncomfortable about having that book in their libraries.

But I also will have no problem if my 17-year-old high school senior asks to read it, because I believe the book provides an authentic account of the experiences of a high school student who went to Permian High School in Odessa, Texas, in 1988, and still can relate to many experiences our high school students have today.

That is my opinion. I understand I may be in the minority.

To finish, in that same NPR interview, I think Bissinger nails what the book was all about.

“For a lot of kids, life peaks at 18 in Odessa, it just does,” Bissinger said. “You’re playing in front of 19,000 people, you’re the god of the town, you’re a rock star, but you don’t spend the rest of your life being that kind of star.”