Former UNI running back David Johnson traded to Texans

The Cardinals finished with a 5-10-1 record last season under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is known for his innovative offense. Murray was the No. 1 overall draft pick and had an encouraging rookie season, finishing with 3,722 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. But the Cardinals occasionally struggled to stretch the field for big plays in the passing game. Hopkins’ arrival should help.

Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million deal he signed in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound veteran has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL over the past seven years, topping 1,000 yards receiving in five of seven seasons. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Houston loses a receiver who is in the prime of his career and a top option for young quarterback Deshaun Watson. The durable Hopkins has played his entire seven-year career with the Texans and only missed two games. The Texans won the AFC South with a 10-6 record last year and advanced to the divisional playoff round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, who eventually won the Super Bowl.