7-on-7 youth football gaining ground

WATERLOO —- For parents concerned about allowing their kids to play tackle football at younger ages, there’s a program poised to grow in Northern Iowa that can help alleviate fears of football-related injuries.

It’s 7-on-7 football. It’s been popular throughout the rest of the country but has been slow to develop in the state of Iowa. It’s played without pads and there is no tackling or blocking allowed. Its purpose is to make football safe for all ages while teaching football fundamentals for the skill players.

“It’s not tackle, it’s not flag football,” said Richard Carter, one of the organizers for the development of the league. “It’s like what we did in college when I played. You work with the skill players, your quarterbacks. You concentrate on certain skills, learn the passing game and how to defend the passing game. But it’s safer because it’s one-hand touch football.”

A few teams have been formed in Iowa. However, because the competition is so spread out, Trevor Bollers, a former University of Iowa football player, has dreamed of bringing more teams to the state so team travel is not so extensive.