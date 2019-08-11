BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (AP) — There was a shoving incident, a coach screaming at his players and the usual unresolved kicking competition.
The Chicago Bears broke Bourbonnais training camp after Sunday’s practice and headed back for Halas Hall without finding the answer to their greatest problem.
They’ll continue their search for a kicker between Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry after the two combined for five misses Sunday, with the acquisition of another kicker still a possibility.
“We’re evaluating them, again, looking at what they do in these preseason games is going to be really the true test,” coach Matt Nagy said of his kickers. “But we’re looking for that production.”
Nagy called the training camp a success because he knows more about new players. In particular, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and running back David Montgomery have stepped up.
Montgomery ran for 16 yards on three attempts with a touchdown and caught three passes for 30 yards in the preseason-opening 23-13 loss to Carolina and it’s possible his carries will get limited through the rest of preseason. The Bears play at the Giants on Friday night.
“Put it this way: I’m going to protect David from David,” Nagy said. “Take that for what it’s worth.”
Clinton-Dix started camp watching after a knee sprain in organized team activities during the spring. However, he quickly got off the physically unable to perform list and began producing. The former Packers and Redskins safety picked off quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in scrimmage during the final practice for what would have been a pick-6.
“I haven’t been part of a group like this since I was a rookie in the league,” Clinton-Dix said. “Being able to be around this many guys with this much talent, elite players in the front seven, it’ll make my job a lot easier.”
VIKINGS ADD KICKER: Looking for solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch. The Ravens announced the trade via Twitter with an undisclosed draft pick as the compensation in the deal for Baltimore.
In the Ravens’ first preseason game Thursday, Vedvik was 4-for-4 on field goals, hitting one from 55 yards. He converted two extra-point attempts and punted twice for a 55.5-yard average.
Minnesota has veteran kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven field-goal attempts last season with a career-worst 75 percent conversation rate, and punter Matt Wile in training camp.
STEELERS COACH DIES: Darryl Drake, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach who spent more than 30 years molding players at the position at the college and professional level, has died. He was 62.
The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning.
CARDINALS EXEC BUSTED: Arizona Cardinals executive Ron Minegar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Chandler police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.
The 60-year-old Minegar is the Cardinals’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with the team since 2000.
CATANZARO RETIRES: Chandler Catanzaro got to the New York Jets’ facility early Friday morning and headed to Adam Gase’s office to deliver his surprising news.
The 28-year-old kicker chose to retire from playing football after a shaky start to training camp.
