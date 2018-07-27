Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football

  • The annual Jr. Wahawk Football Camp for players in grades 3-8 is set for Aug. 6-8 on the West High practice field.

Hours are 5-7 p.m. each day, and the registration fee is $35.

To pre-register or for more information, go online at www.wahawkfootballcamps.com or call camp director Matt Grimm or West head coach Lonnie Moore at (319) 433-2700.

Fishing

  • The Missin Fish Family Fun Day is scheduled for Sunday at Hickory Hills Park south of Waterloo.

Activities begin at noon and continue until approximately 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Bryce Dengler at (319) 215-2257.

Volleyball

  • Waterloo West will be hosting a volleyball camp for girls entering grades 9-12 Aug. 2-3 at the West High Gymnasium.

Hours are 1-4 p.m. each day, and the entry fee is $35. For more information, contact the Wahawk athletic office (319) 433-2707 or hudsonk@waterlooschools.org.

