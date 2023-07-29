WATERLOO – No one was more surprised by the news than Dan Schuler was when he was inducted in the Iowa State Bowling Association Hall of Fame on June 24.

“It was a big surprise because there’s a couple of other very prominent Iowa bowlers that didn’t get in and so I was actually very surprised,” Schuler said.

In spite of his surprise, the Waterloo native’s resume should not leave doubt as to why he was selected for the honor.

In his four-decade professional career, he bowled 28 perfect games, nine 800 series, over 500 series at 700 and a lifetime high average of 230. He was also the 2009 Iowa State Open Division Singles Title winner and a three-time top-three finisher in the Iowa State Tournament.

He’s also competed at the national level, in the annual ABC/USBC Open Championships, which he’s been appearing since 1979. His highlights include 38 USBC Tournament appearances, a 299 game in 2003, and 189 lifetime average.

Bowling started as a way to heal for Schuler.

He started in 1969 at age 9, going to Cadillac Lanes with his mother, Karen, after the death of his father, Ronnie, earlier that year.

“It gave me an activity to do because in summertime, I didn’t really play baseball,” Schuler said “I went up fishing every summer, so I wasn’t much of a baseball player. It was something … I started improving at and I enjoyed it. I’ve met so many people, made so many friends, it’s just been a very cool experience.”

He quickly found that he had a knack for it. He joined the adult league at 18 in 1978 and recorded his first 700 series that same year – a time when scoring that well was rare – as wooden lanes and plastic and rubber balls made it harder on bowlers.

“Scoring is a lot different nowadays,” Schuler said. “A lot of 300s a lot of 700s, about 800s, so at 18, that was pretty cool.”

His team and individual accomplishments at the state and national level led to Schuler’s recommendation for the Hall of Fame by the Greater Cedar Valley Bowling Association.

“Although Dan Schuler likes to put his team first, the Greater Cedar Valley Bowling Association feels that he is deserving of an individual honor, and that honor is election into the Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame,” his submission read. “The Greater Cedar Valley Bowling Association supports and endorses the candidacy of Dan Schuler for the Iowa Bowling Association Hall of Fame.”

Schuler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in June during a ceremony in Des Moines. Schuler described the ceremony as an emotional moment for him, as his sister, Kristi Nosbisch, passed away unexpectedly in September.

“I’m still in the shocked and grieving stage of my sister’s passing,” Schuler said. “So yeah, just very humbled, very honored.”

In addition to Schuler, Greater Cedar Valley Bowling Association member Maggie Mennenga also received election to the Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame posthumously.

A member since the 1950s, bowling served as a social outlet for Mennenga. She served numerous roles for the Waterloo Metro Women’s Association including director, 2nd Vice President and 1st Vice President as well as the association secretary.

“For 18 years Maggie was a driving force behind a very successful association,” her submission read. “While Maggie would consider herself an average bowler, she recorded a high series of 657 with a high game of 268 and captured the 1968 Waterloo Scratch Singles Championship. ... Maggie Mennega represents everything you would expect from a Hall of Fame member.”

The Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame Class of 2023 also included Mark Meier of Iowa State USBC, Jolene Ketelsen of Dewitt and Darla Wolfe of Greater Des Moines Bowling Association.

Today in sports history: July 27 1969: Betsy Rawls wins LPGA championship over Sue Berning and Carol Mann 1986: Greg Lemond becomes first American to win Tour de France 1992: Patty Sheehan wins 18-hole playoff for US Women's Open title 1996: Canada’s Donovan Bailey sets world record to win 100 meters 2005: Grant Hackett bumps off one of swimming’s most enduring world records 2006: Floyd Landis tests positive for high levels of testosterone after Tour de France win 2013: Hunter Mahan withdraws from RBC Canadian Open after his wife went into labor 2013: Candace Parker scores record 23 points to lead West 2014: Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali wins Tour de France