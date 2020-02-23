Column: Thanks for the front row seat

Saturday night around 11 p.m., I put the finishing touches on the Sunday Courier sports section for the last time. A bit of quick math tells me it’s around the 2,000th Sunday section I’ve been part of in some fashion since this journey began 44 years ago.
Like all the other Sunday sections before it, this week’s sports pages are filled with local content. We always have and always will take tremendous pride and welcome the responsibility of being the leader in Northeast Iowa sports coverage.
Back in 1976, I was a senior at Waterloo’s Central High School when I responded to a help-wanted ad for parttime sportswriters at the Courier.
It probably helped that my dad had recently won a national fishing tall tales contest, and it probably helped that my best friend’s mom did secretarial work in the Courier newsroom and put in a good word for me.
The bottom line is, the late and legendary Russ L. Smith gave me a chance. What was nothing more than a dream for a kid from a modest background whose parents worked multiple jobs to make ends meet has turned into an incredible and blessed journey.
It wasn’t always easy. After high school, I worked in a factory in Red Wing, Minn., for four years, commuted back to Waterloo to work parttime for the Courier on weekends and tried to save enough money for the first few semesters of college tuition. When I enrolled at UNI, I worked two parttime jobs to pay the bills.
Three years later, I was still a student at UNI when Russ offered me a fulltime position as a Courier sportswriter. I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to him and former Courier sportswriters Kevin Evans, Jim Fickess, Don Kruse and Burke Evans, who taught me what it means to be a sportswriter, what it means to respect our profession, what it means to build relationships and trust with administrators, coaches and student-athletes, and what it means to be accountable to our readers.
They taught me that every story is important to someone. Each sentence has the power to impact lives, both positively and negatively. And once the words are written, you cannot take them back. They taught me to get it right the first time.
I met my wife and best friend, Nancy, at the Courier. It’s not easy being married to a sportswriter who is typically working nights and weekends. But like the Courier, she stuck with me.
There are dozens of memories that make me smile.
My first assignment for the Courier was a high school softball game. I covered the event and turned in my story, but the next day it wasn’t in the paper. My first thought was that it was so awful they simply couldn’t print it. Turns out the desk editor simply forgot it.
I recall a postgame visit to the Waterloo Black Hawks’ lockerroom back when they were a senior league team under Jack Barzee and I was a rookie sportswriter. A largely naked Bill Dobbyn gave me a haunting, one-eyed stare that made me feel about as meek as the mice that used to scurry around McElroy Auditorium. That was an eye-opener. Turns out Bill was one of the friendliest and helpful people I knew in hockey after his playing career.
I think back to my first experience with UNI football when Stan Sheriff was the head coach. I was putting together a preview of that week’s game and Stan was sitting in the small coaches’ lockerroom inside the Dome with Denny Remmert and a few other coaches. I was young and green ... and nervous.
“Well, looks like you’ve got your work cut out for you this week,” I sputtered. The whole room erupted in laughter. When they’d wiped the tears from their eyes, they told me to pull up a chair and join the conversation.
I’ll always treasure a couple of heartfelt interviews with NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner when he was a frustrated backup quarterback at UNI who had to swallow his pride and bide his time before his one season as the starter.
The night that UNI’s basketball team hosted Iowa with 22,797 fans inside the UNI-Dome was unforgettable, as was the magical 1990 NCAA Tournament run made by Eldon Miller’s team that laid the foundation for what Panther basketball has become today.
“Hey,” Eldon often said. “We’re just having fun with the game of basketball.”
There are memories that made me cry. Losing special people like Russ Smith, Jim Berry, Pat Mitchell and Bryan Joens left voids that can’t be filled. I miss good friend and talented Courier sports writer Jim Sullivan, who left us far too early.
Over the years, I’ve covered a Super Bowl, two World Series, a couple of Final Fours, the Rose Bowl, a Peach Bowl, the NCAA wrestling championships, the FCS national championship and everything in between, but it’s not the events that define my journey as much as the people.
So many incredible, awesome individuals have welcomed me into their world of athletics, starting with UNI and our metro high schools. I treasure the relationships that grew with coaches and administrators at Iowa, Iowa State, Drake and beyond and with colleagues who welcomed me into their profession.
I’m grateful for the support of former Courier editors Gene Thorne and Saul Shapiro, publishers John Goosen, Nancy Green and Dave Braton and the dedication and loyalty of our sports team. I’m proud of the many awards we’ve won both collectively and individually, but I’m just as proud of the way we’ve gone about our business.
The past 10 years have seen unprecedented changes in our industry. Times have changed, and I really haven’t.
I steadfastly believe newspapers are important. You cannot truly be in touch with your community unless you read your local newspaper. I believe sports are important. They shape our character. They challenge us to pursue our limits. They humble us. They teach us the value of teamwork and selflessness and pulling together in pursuit of a common goal. They teach us to respect our opponents. They teach us that life is about the journey as much as the destination.
I’ll be around, and I’ll be available to help sportswriters Jim Nelson and Nick Petaros fill some occasional gaps in their coverage should they need me. I’m out of the starting lineup, but I’m not ready to get out of the game completely.
One of those magnificent quotes attributed to Yogi Berra claims he once said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
I’m there.