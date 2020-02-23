Column: Thanks for the front row seat

Three years later, I was still a student at UNI when Russ offered me a fulltime position as a Courier sportswriter. I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to him and former Courier sportswriters Kevin Evans, Jim Fickess, Don Kruse and Burke Evans, who taught me what it means to be a sportswriter, what it means to respect our profession, what it means to build relationships and trust with administrators, coaches and student-athletes, and what it means to be accountable to our readers.

They taught me that every story is important to someone. Each sentence has the power to impact lives, both positively and negatively. And once the words are written, you cannot take them back. They taught me to get it right the first time.

I met my wife and best friend, Nancy, at the Courier. It’s not easy being married to a sportswriter who is typically working nights and weekends. But like the Courier, she stuck with me.

There are dozens of memories that make me smile.

My first assignment for the Courier was a high school softball game. I covered the event and turned in my story, but the next day it wasn’t in the paper. My first thought was that it was so awful they simply couldn’t print it. Turns out the desk editor simply forgot it.