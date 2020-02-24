Bucks offering youth baseball equipment

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks are teaming up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide more than $2,000 in baseball equipment to an area youth baseball team as part of the “Share the Glove” initiative.
The NWL Foundation is donating a total of $40,000 in baseball and softball equipment this spring.
The Bucks will accept applications for the grant until May 5. Organizations applying for the grant must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501 ©(3) guidelines.
Grant applications are available online at
Grant applications are available online at www.waterloobucks.com.
