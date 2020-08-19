You are the owner of this article.
Sports brief: Cadillac XBC plans special fall league
SPORTS BRIEFS

  • Cadillac XBC is looking for community member volunteers and special athletes to compete in fall bowling leagues starting Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

Two-person teams will bowl Tuesday and three-person teams will bowl Sunday. Forms may be downloaded at cadillacxbc.com or picked up at Cadillac XBC. There is no cost to volunteers. Call Mick, Connie, Shilo or Kathy with any questions (319) 234-6888. 

