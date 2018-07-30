WATERLOO—A defining moment for Mike Bryan and Jack Sock was holding up the 2018 Wimbledon trophy for winning the doubles tournament.
The Ryder Cup team from the USA proudly held the Cup after winning it all at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. in 2016.
Capturing that moment for Waterloo bowler, Rich Eighme and his partner, A.J. Chapman, of St.Paul, Minn., was much more gratifying as their championship, known as ‘The Eagle Award,’ came in a more unusal way.
Eighme and Chapman battled over 38,000 other bowlers nationwide to claim the United States Bowling Congress Open Championship, but had to wait one month to see if the Eagle was theirs.
“Every bowler’s dream is to win the Eagle,” Eighme said. “It has been something I have thought about most of my time bowling.
“When I found out that my regular partner, Jason Peterson, who is a local hall of famer, was not going to be able to go to Syracuse with me to compete, I was lucky to get in contact with A.J. and we went out there. A.J. is a card carrying professional and we really felt like we had a chance to finish around the top 10.”
With so many bowlers congregated in one venue, the odds of winning play against you, especially with the pro bowlers that attend, unless you have that confidence in you and your partner.
The confidence was there for the dynamic-duo of Eighme and Chapman as they put their best game to the hardwoods and nailed a 1,457 pin count, to take the lead back in May. They watched the leaderboard for over one month before the final scores were in the books.
“I did not watch the results at first because I don’t want that added pressure of watching others approach our score,” said Eighme. “In our last game I bowled a 230 (234) but I left a fast eight there. A.J., who is a stud bowler, got the first strike in the tenth and finished out with three to give us our score. As July 7th got closer, I did begin to get phone calls from friends and fellow bowlers giving me updates.”
One week before the tourney was over, Alex Ouellette and Justin Nieman passed Ryan Stubblefield and Bryan Hahlen for second place with a 1,456 — one pin shy of Eighme and Chapman.
“When I saw those scores starting to come in I began to think that ours would not hold up,” said Eighme. “I was at my son’s house when the final scores came in and found out I won. I was honestly thinking we needed to have 20-to-25 pins more to have a chance.”
Bowling has been a part of Eighme’s life since he was a child. At the age of 15 Rich was drilling holes in bowling balls at the local lanes and doing odd jobs. Once he began throwing the lanes, Eighme was hooked and has had a very lucrative career while engaging thousands of people who became lifetime friends.
“I have been bowling for 33 years and this award means so much,” said Eighme. “There have only been 13 others from Iowa who have won this, and there are a lot of great bowlers in Iowa. Roxie Bush is probably one of the best women bowlers in Iowa and there are so many more. It is amazing all the people I have met through this sport. It is just a surreal feeling right now and it really has not sunk in yet.”
It will all come to a grand finale for Eighme on Mother’s Day in 2019, as he and Chapman will be honored in Las Vegas at next years USBC championships.
“It is Mother’s Day weekend next year so I hope my wife Kathy will be there to celebrate,” said Eighme. “I have never won a USBC championship and I am quite proud to be part of a unique fraternity. From now on when A.J. and I bowl, there will be a red eagle next to our name. That is something to be proud of.”
