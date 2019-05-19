One of the Cedar Valley’s most dedicated bowlers and one of its most unique are the newest members of the Greater Cedar Valley USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
On May 22 at the UAW Hall in Waterloo, Jerri Casillas will be inducted under the meritorious service category while Rick Miller will join the sport’s enshrined because of his considerable accomplishments on the lanes.
In addition, iconic Waterloo restaurant The Hickory House will receive the 2019 Sponsor of the Year award.
Miller is an ambidextrous bowler and the only local bowler to date with a perfect game both right-handed and left-handed. He began bowling in the Cedar Valley area in 1994 and posted a 221 average his first league season. He has consistently carried an average of 210 or better with a high of 238 as a right-hander.
In 2004-05, Miller decided to bowl one league left-handed and he posted a 202 season average. Since then, he’s averaged as high as 225 as a lefty.
Over the past 24 seasons, Miller has amassed a total of 40 perfect 300 games, including four with his left hand. He has 16 series of 800-plus (one left-handed).
Casillas began bowling in the Cedar Valley in 1966 and because of a serious injury to his right hand in 1979 that required his fingers to be re-attached he also has learned to bowl with his left.
Among his accomplishments on the lanes, Casillas has three career 300 games, a pair of 299s and more than 100 series of 700 or better with a personal best of 799.
Behind the scenes, Casillas has served the sport in numerous capacities. He was on the Greater Cedar Valley board of directors for 18 years, including terms as secretary and vice president and a Director of the Year award. He’s a certified lane inspector, a voting delegate at the national bowling convention, a league president and secretary, a junior league coach and director of the local 700 Club.
Dixie Emerson Schaefer opened D&K Hickory House in 1952 at the 315 Park Rd. address where it still thrives today. Now owned by Dixie’s daughter Karen and her husband Dave Chilcote, Hickory House has sponsored men’s and women’s bowling teams since the early 1960s.
For 58 years there was at least one member of the Schaefer family on the Hickory House men’s team while the women’s team still competes on Monday nights at Cadillac XBC.
