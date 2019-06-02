WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley CourtKings poured in a season-high 155 points Saturday night and blew out Rochester 155-96 in a Midwest Basketball League mismatch at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
After defeating Rochester by 17 points in an April 20 meeting, Cedar Valley dominated Saturday's rematch from start to finish. The CourtKings buried eight 3-point baskets in the opening quarter.
Eight players scored in double figures for Cedar Valley. Jaree Crawford led the way with 26 while Queshawn Roby and Brady Burford had 21 apiece, David Stanley, Anthony James and Jared Sutherland added 15 each and Jordan Burich and Emeche Wells both finished with 13.
The CourtKings host Eagen Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Softball
COLUMBUS 7-2, WAT. EAST 6-0: Class 3A's third-ranked Waterloo Columbus softball team edged Class 5A Waterloo East twice Saturday night.
In the opener, Columbus took a 4-0 lead with a three-run third that featured RBIs by Maliyah Little, Sophie Meier and Reagan Lindsay. It was 5-1 in the sixth when Kenedi Adams blasted a two-run homer and Sydney Magnuson added a solo shot to pull East (0-8) within a run at 5-4.
Sydney Schultz gave the Sailors a 7-4 cushion with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth, but the Trojans answered again with two runs in the top of the seventh and had runners on first and second when Columbus got the final out.
The Sailors (8-0) jumped in front 2-0 in the second game on a run-scoring double by Alivia Schultz and an RBI single by Kayla Sproul, who also pitched a six-hit shutout.
