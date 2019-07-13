WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley CourtKings are now playing the waiting game.
Over the past four years, the CourtKings had not lost a Midwest Basketball League game at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
That changed Saturday as the Eagan Bulldogs toppled the CourtKings, 111-102, in the West Division playoff finals, Cedar Valley’s first home loss in 35 games over four seasons.
The victory advanced Eagan to next weekend’s final four in Fort Wayne, Ind., while Cedar Valley now must wait to see if it will receive the final at-large bid.
“We will see in the next 24 hours if we get the invite to the final four,” CourtKings head coach Michael Mohlis said. “We feel like we have proven ourselves with the least amount of losses, but it’s out of our control.”
Cedar Valley started strong and led 38-32 after one quarter Saturday, but Eagan controlled the pace over the final 36 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 42 of 78.
The Bulldogs were led by lefty guard Sean Scott, who made 14 of 18 shots, including seven 3-pointers, while scoring 41 points.
“Sean was just unbelievable,” Mohlis said. “He was tough and was in rhythm and we struggled to defend him.
“Their team did a great job executing their game plan and we kind of got stuck playing their style of basketball which really hurt us. We want to play up-tempo and it shows. We average 125 a game and had 102 tonight.”
Trailing by two at halftime, the CourtKings could never make the magic run that was their signature all season as they wore down opponent after opponent.
Cedar Valley led just three times in the third and fourth quarters, all brief one-point leads as Eagan led for 31 minutes, 9 seconds of the second half.
It was a two-point deficit after three quarters, 83-81, but it could’ve been a lead for the CourtKings who missed eight consecutive free throws in the final 1:21 of the third and were just 12 of 25 in the game from the charity stripe.
“That is a tough team right there,” CourtKings guard Aundre Hicks said. “They made shots when they needed them and we couldn’t hit anything down the stretch.”
The first half was back-and-forth as the lead changed hands multiple times, and both teams used long runs to take short-lived leads.
The CourtKings, led by Brady Burford’s hot hand, led 38-32 after one quarter as Cedar Valley used a 9-4 run to close the quarter, emphasized with a thundering dunk from Isaac Freeman.
That lead stretched to as many as nine in the second quarter, 43-34, but Scott got hot as he made three of six first-half 3-pointers that saw the Bulldogs make runs of 8-0 and 7-0 to surge into a 52-48 lead.
A David Stanley lay-up tied it at 52-all, but Scott hit back-to-back 3-pointers and C.J Parker nailed a trey with 2:13 left in the half to give Eagan its biggest lead at 61-55.
Scott had 25 first-half points for the Bulldogs, while Burford had 12 and Mack Johnson 11 for Cedar Valley.
Aundre Hicks and Jaree Crawford scored back-to-back for the CourtKings to trim their halftime deficit to 61-59.
“They did a good job controlling the pace. We played their game and just couldn’t get over the top,” Hicks added.
Eagan 111, Cedar Valley 102
EAGAN (111) — Bryce Williams 0-2 0-0 0, CJ Parker 5-10 10-13 21, Akeem Cubie 5-15 1-2 9, Sean Scott 14-18 6-9 41, AJ Wilson 6-8 0-0 12, Deshaun Patterson 7-14 1-3 16, Kaavarian Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Ernest Clayton 3-5 3-3 8, Sean Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-78 20-28 111.
CEDAR VALLEY (102) — Jaree Crawford 5-16 1-4 11, Emeche Wells 4-7 3-4 11, Brady Burford 7-12 2-5 18, Anthony James 6-15, 0-1 12, Aundre Hicks 5-14 2-2 14, Mack Johnson 5-13 3-3 15, Jordan Burich 1-3 0-0 2, David Stanley 5-7 0-0 12, Jared Sutherland 0-1 0-0 0, Isaac Freeman 3-4 1-6 7. Totals 41-92 12-25 102.
Eagan 32 29 22 28 — 11
Cedar Valley 38 21 22 22 —102
3-point goals — Eagan 9 (Parker, Scott 7, Patterson). Cedar Valley 8 (Burford 2, Hicks 2, Johnson 2, Stanley 2). Total fouls — Eagan 17, Cedar Valley 22. Fouled out — None
