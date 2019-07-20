FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Vision stormed back from an 18-point halftime deficit and ended the Cedar Valley CourtKings' season 92-89 Saturday night in the semifinals of the Midwest Basketball League tournament.
The two-time MBL champion CourtKings (16-3) led 34-15 after the opening quarter and 56-38 at halftime before the East Division champions turned the game around.
Fort Wayne (15-2) closed within 67-62 by the end of the third quarter. Cedar Valley still led by five points at 81-76 late, but the Vision finally grabbed the lead at 90-89 and hung on for the win.
Fort Wayne will face Eagan in Sunday's championship game. Eagan, which defeated Cedar Valley in the West Division championship game, whipped Dallas 107-71 in the first semifinal Saturday.
