COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — The Cedar Valley CourtKings battled to the final horn, but saw their bid for a Midwest Basketball League championship three-peat halted by T.C. Elite Saturday night, 108-106.

T.C. Elite also handed Cedar Valley its only regular-season loss, but the CourtKings avenged that defeat later in the season.

Saturday night, T.C. Elite bolted in front 20-4 early in the game. Cedar Valley trailed by double-digits for most of the first half, but charged back in the third quarter to get within three at 72-69.

T.C. Elite went on another run to stretch its advantage to 86-51 early in the fourth quarter. The CourtKings chipped away and closed within 101-94 with 1:30 remaining.

It was 108-106 with 2.5 seconds to play. T.C. Elite missed a free throw and Cedar Valley grabbed the rebound, but the CourtKings couldn’t get into position for a potential game-winning shot.

