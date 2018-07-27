COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. -- The Cedar Valley CourtKings took the first step toward their third straight Midwest Basketball League championship Friday night with a 140-116 victory over Springfield in the opening round of the MBL playoffs.
The CourtKings' depth paid a dividend in the fourth quarter as Cedar Valley pulled away in a game that was a one-point battle late in the third quarter.
Cedar Valley plays T.C. Elite at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Western Conference championship with the winner advancing to face the East champ Sunday. T.C. Elite, the only team to defeat the CourtKings during the regular season, raced past the Chicago Fury 143-117 in Friday's opening round.
