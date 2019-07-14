WATERLOO -- Despite a 111-102 loss to Eagan in Saturday's Midwest Basketball League West Division final, the Cedar Valley CourtKings will continue their postseason run.
The MBL announced Sunday that Cedar Valley received the lone at-large bid into the postseason's final four which will be played on Saturday in Fort Wayne, Ind. West Division regular season champion Cedar Valley (16-2) will meet East Division champion Fort Wayne (14-2) following a 4 p.m. game between Eagan (15-4) and Dallas (9-1).
Semifinal winners will square off in the title game at 3 p.m. Sunday in Fort Wayne. Each CourtKings game will be broadcast online at https://www.meridix.com/channel/?liveid=CVCOURTKINGS#/.
