Cross country
- Valley Lutheran cross country coach Lucas Tanney has been named the Iowa Star Conference coach of the year after leading the Crusaders to the boys’ league championship.
A talented and dedicated group of sophomores led the charge as Valley Lutheran captured its first conference title.
Basketball
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings have signed former Midwest Basketball League West Division MVP Sean Scott for the 2020 Official Basketball Association season.
Scott, a 6-foot-4 guard who played college basketball at Northeast Nebraska, helped lead his Eagan Bulldogs team to the MBL championship game a year ago.
The CourtKings open their first season in the OBA when they host Wisconsin April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks are inviting fans to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss during Thursday’s game against Cedar Rapids at Young Arena.
Following the first Black Hawks goal, fans throw plush toys onto the ice, which are then collected and donated to local causes for children in need. This year’s destinations include Toys for Tots, Furries 4 Fosters and People’s Community Health Clinic.
Miscellaneous
- Columbus Catholic High School will hold its 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame banquet Dec. 7 in Oppold Gymnasium.
Inductees are Ken Snyder, Kim (Hull) Rakers, the 1986 football team, former coach Aundra Meeks and longtime Sailor supporter Don Richards.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, which includes dinner. They can be purchased online at bidpal.net/chsathletichof.
For more information, contact Maddie Morehouse at (319) 232-1422.
- Former Cedar Falls athletics director Gary Koenen has been named to the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.
Koenen, who retired in 2018, is one of four Hall of Fame honorees, joining Mitch Osborn of Harlan, Brian Reimers of Ogden and Davis Johnson of Decorah. They will be recognized at the IHSADA state convention March 28-31 in Coralville.
