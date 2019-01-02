Basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services has openings for its Adult Basketball League that begins Jan. 9. League fee is $275 plus tax. Registration deadline is Jan. 2.
- Registration is open for Waterloo Leisure Services’ youth basketball leagues for boys in grades 1-4 and girls in grades 1-3. League fees are $33 for all levels except 3rd-4th boys, which is $37.
For more information, call the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Volleyball
- Openings remain for men’s, women’s and co-ed Spring Adult Volleyball leagues in A, Upper B and B divisions at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo.
League play runs for eight weeks beginning Jan. 7. Registration fee is $87 plus tax. For more information, call the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Wrestling
- University of Northern Iowa 184-pounder Drew Foster has been named Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week.
Foster, a senior from Burlington, won his weight class at the prestigious Midlands Championships over the weekend, helping UNI to a runner-up finish that was the best in program history.
Foster put together a technical fall, a pin, two major decisions and a 3-2 win over Iowa’s Cash Wilcke for his title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.