Basketball
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings’ second and final open tryout for the 2019 season is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Boys and Girls Club in Waterloo.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. with tryouts from 2-4:30 p.m. There is a $25 tryout fee. The CourtKings signed one player from their Oct. 28 open tryout and invited another prospect to training camp.
For more information, call (319) 404-5941.
Soccer
- University of Northern Iowa soccer players Hannah McDevitt and Kelsey Yarrow earned spots on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete team announced Tuesday.
Candidates for the honor team must be starters or key reserves with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or better.
UNI’s Sydney Hayden and Jordyn Rolli earned honorable mention recognition.
Wrestling
- The annual Little Husky Wrestling Tournament is Saturday at Nashua-Plainfield High School in Nashua.
Divisions are offered for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade. Early registration fee is $15 and walk-in registration is $18.
For more information, contact Al Frost or Shane Huck at (641) 435-4166.
