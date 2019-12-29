Basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services has limited openings remaining for its Adult Basketball League.
The 5-on-5 leagues are held on Thursday evenings beginning Jan. 9 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Participants must be out of high school. League fee is $275 plus tax, which includes officials and scorekeepers.
Registration deadline is Jan. 1. Call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org for more information.
Volleyball
- Openings remain for men's, women's and co-ed adult volleyball leagues at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Competition is offered in A, Upper B and B divisions and takes place in local school gymnasiums. The eight-week season begins Jan. 6.
Registration fee is $87 plus tax, and the deadline is Jan. 1. For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
