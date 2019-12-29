{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball clip art

Basketball

  • Waterloo Leisure Services has limited openings remaining for its Adult Basketball League.

The 5-on-5 leagues are held on Thursday evenings beginning Jan. 9 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Participants must be out of high school. League fee is $275 plus tax, which includes officials and scorekeepers.

Registration deadline is Jan. 1. Call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org for more information.

Volleyball

  • Openings remain for men's, women's and co-ed adult volleyball leagues at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

Competition is offered in A, Upper B and B divisions and takes place in local school gymnasiums. The eight-week season begins Jan. 6.

Registration fee is $87 plus tax, and the deadline is Jan. 1. For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments