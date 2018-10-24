Basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services' 34th annual Optimist Thanksgiving Turkey Shoot will take place Nov. 18 at the Columbus High School gymnasium.
One child between the ages of 4 and 14 and one parent team up to shoot 10 free throws each with the highest-scoring teams in each age division winning a ham or a turkey. All participants must be residents of Waterloo. There is no cost to participate.
Check-in begins at 1 p.m. with the contest beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is preferred by calling (319) 291-0165.
- Youth basketball programs for boys and girls in grades 1 through 6 are being offered by Waterloo Leisure Services.
The registration fee for the 1st-2nd grade boys' league and 1st-3rd grade girls' league is $33. Cost for the 3rd-4th grade boys' league is $37.
For more information on any of the leagues, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
