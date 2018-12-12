Try 1 month for 99¢

Basketball

  • The Cedar Valley CourtKings minor league basketball club has announced the schedule for the franchise’s fourth season of competition in 2019.

The two-time Midwest Basketball League champions, who have sent a number of players on to other levels of professional basketball, will open Sunday, April 7 on their home court at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex against Iowa Elite Pro.

The schedule features 16 regular-season games before the league playoffs begin July 6. For more information, go online at cvcourtkings.com or call (319) 404-5941.

Wrestling

  • University of Iowa freshman wrestler Tony Cassioppi has been named USA Wrestling’s Athlete of the Week.

Cassioppi won the 285-pound championship at the UNI Open Saturday, pinning his three opponents in a combined time of 3 minutes, 10 seconds.

It was the third tournament title of the season for Cassioppi, who is 11-0 with 10 falls.

