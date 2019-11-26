{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

  • The Cedar Valley CourtKings have signed former Midwest Basketball League West Division MVP Sean Scott for the 2020 Official Basketball Association season.

Scott, a 6-foot-4 guard who played college basketball at Northeast Nebraska, helped lead his Eagan Bulldogs team to the MBL championship game a year ago.

The CourtKings open their first season in the OBA when they host Wisconsin April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

Hockey

  • The Waterloo Black Hawks are inviting fans to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss during Thursday's game against Cedar Rapids at Young Arena.

Following the first Black Hawks goal, fans throw plush toys onto the ice, which are then collected and donated to local causes for children in need. This year's destinations include Toys for Tots, Furries 4 Fosters and People's Community Health Clinic.

Miscellaneous

  • Columbus Catholic High School will hold its 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame banquet Dec. 7 in Oppold Gymnasium.

Inductees are Ken Snyder, Kim (Hull) Rakers, the 1986 football team, former coach Aundra Meeks and longtime Sailor supporter Don Richards.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, which includes dinner. They can be purchased online at bidpal.net/chsathletichof.

For more information, contact Maddie Morehouse at (319) 232-1422.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments