WATERLOO — As one of the Midwest Basketball League’s most competitive rivalries resumed Saturday night inside the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, the host CourtKings turned to their bench to secure a rare blowout victory in the series.
Reserve guard Mack Johnson knocked down his team’s first 3-pointer over three minutes into the second quarter, and tallied seven points with an assist during a 22-4 run that allowed Cedar Valley to break free from a 35-all tie and secure a 132-99 victory over Twin Cities Elite.
“I think the depth has helped a lot,” said Johnson, who finished with 13 bench points. “We have more chemistry this year than we did last year. … Everybody is used to each other so we can kind of mix and match that first unit and second unit as the game goes along.”
The CourtKings (14-1) have now won their last 13 games, including a 121-119 victory over defending MBL champion T.C. Elite in Minneapolis on May 11. Elite had a 3-point chance at the buzzer to win that game.
It was a different story on this night.
“It means a lot for our guys as we’re rolling in the right direction,” Cedar Valley coach Michael Mohlis said. “We’re playing really well right now and we’ve just got to continue to play hard every night, have that energy and execute the game plan.”
These teams matched each other shot-for-shot as they often worked the ball inside throughout the first quarter and a half in which neither squad led by more than six. A T.C. Elite squad (7-6) that traveled with just seven players, however, struggled to match Cedar Valley’s depth.
Isaac Freeman, a 7-foot-1 reserve center, helped clog the lane on defense while also putting back an offensive rebound and dunking off a Johnson assist as part of his 12-point game. All five CourtKing defenders were on the same page as they pulled away prior to halftime.
“The big thing was just making them take contested jump shots,” Johnson said, addressing a defense unit that held T.C. to 14 second-quarter points. “The first quarter we were really letting them get to the hole. In that second quarter, they had six or eight points from leak-outs so they really only scored maybe six to eight points off true offense. That’s probably the best our defense has looked since I’ve been back.”
Mohlis praised the value players like Johnson and fellow reserve guard David Stanley supply in applying constant pressure on opponents.
“Guys are buying into roles,” Mohlis said. “Even if they come out in the second unit, they can get some good minutes if they play and perform. Guys like David Stanley and Mack Johnson have unbelievable body language on court and in practice. Leadership-wise, they’re just out there to play hard and do their job. That’s going to help them get contracts overseas. … They’re really good players.”
You have free articles remaining.
Balance could also be found within the starting five, as well, for a CourtKings team that had four starters players reach double-digit point totals before the start of the fourth quarter.
Aundre Hicks led the way with 26 points, including back-to-back fourth quarter 3-pointers that pushed the Cedar Valley lead to 31. Season scoring leader Brady Burford recovered from a 3-for-10 first half and finished with 15 points punctuated by a pair of powerful breakaway dunks in the second half.
Cedar Valley’s starting backcourt of Jaree Crawford and Emeche Wells added 17 and 15 points, respectively. Rodney Owens led T.C. Elite with 23 points.
Cedar Valley will finish its regular season slate on the road before hosting the first round of the West Division playoffs on July 6 at 7 p.m. The CourtKings have already secured the postseason’s top seed.
Cedar Valley 132, T.C. Elite 99
T.C. ELITE (7-6) — Perrell Williams 17, Mack Cooper 4, Darrion Robinson 20, Latrell Love 20, Rodney Owens 23, Will Porter 12, Jacarius Ford 2.
CEDAR VALLEY (14-1) — Emeche Wells 15, Jaree Crawford 17, Anthony James 10, Aundre Hicks 26, Brady Burford 15, Mack Johnson 13, Jordan Burch 6, David Stanley 11, Jared Sutherland 5, Queshawn Roby 0, Isaac Freeman 12, Chamar Wilson 2.
T.C. Elite 29 14 30 26 — 99
Cedar Valley 30 33 32 37 — 132
3-point goals — TC 1 (Robinson), CV 7 (Hicks 3, Wells, Johnson, Crawford, Sutherland). Fouled out — none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.