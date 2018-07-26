WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley CourtKings have no intention of surrendering their title of Midwest Basketball League champions.
Since joining the MBL three years ago, the CourtKings have established themselves as the premier team in the growing minor league circuit by storming through the regular season and capturing the last two championships.
Beginning against Springfield at 8 p.m. Friday, the CourtKings take aim at their third straight title when the eight-team MBL tournament gets underway on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.
“Every time we come into training camp we’re thinking about running the table and getting a ring,” noted Anthony James, a former University of Northern Iowa star. “That’s our plan, to win three games in three days. We’re all going to come together to bring home a championship trophy to the Cedar Valley area.”
The CourtKings know they are a marked team.
“There’s always been a target on our back, especially when you win back-to-back championships,” James points out. “Every team out there gives us their best shot.”
Only one opponent has been able to defeat the Cedar Valley squad this season. T.C. Elite edged the CourtKings 106-97 June 17 in Minneapolis.
“I think that loss was a wake-up call,” said Smith. “It’s good to know that even champions can lose sometimes.”
Cedar Valley avenged that defeat late in the season.
As for Springfield, the CourtKings defeated the Panthers (10-6) 126-116 in their only regular-season meeting.
The CourtKings could be forced to deal with a bit of adversity this weekend. Standout Raijon Kelly has signed to play for the Vevey Riviera Lakers in Switzerland and may be unavailable this weekend. Raheem Tyner, another of the team’s most productive players, is recovering from a dislocated thumb.
On the other hand, James and Smith believe the CourtKings are up to the challenge of three games in three days.
“I’m pretty sure we haven’t played three games in three days since AAU time,” said James. “We’ve got some older cats on the team, but that’s why we’ve got a big roster. We have a lot of versatile-type guys. We can switch it up. Everybody on our team is going to contribute this weekend so we can three-peat.”
In addition to that depth, Smith said the CourtKings will be rested.
“The other thing that helps us is we’ve had a week off so we’ve had some time to rest and get our bodies and minds right and get ready to win this thing.
“I call it ‘championship or bust.’ That’s our mindset and that’s our focus.”
