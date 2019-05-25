GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Cedar Valley CourtKings erupted in the second quarter and throttled Green Bay 124-85 Saturday in Midwest Basketball League action.
The CourtKings led 27-22 after the opening quarter, but outscored the Titans 38-22 in the second period to take command. It was 99-68 after three quarters.
Now 8-1, the two-time MBL champion CourtKings play the Iowa Elite at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Des Moines.
