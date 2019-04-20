{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Brady Burford poured in 30 points to lead five Cedar Valley players in double figures as the CourtKings cruised past Rochester Saturday in Midwest Basketball League action, 131-114.

Emeche Wells added 24 points, Aundre Hicks 19, David Stanley 18 and Anthony James 17 as Cedar Valley improved to 3-1.

The CourtKings led 38-27 after the opening quarter and 63-55 at halftime. Hicks heated up in the third period with 14 of his points as Cedar Valley got its lead back to 10 points at 100-90 before inching away in the final period.

The CourtKings return home Sunday, April 28 to host Green Bay at 7:30 p.m. at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

