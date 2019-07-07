WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley CourtKings just keep coming.
Sporting the best record in the Midwest Basketball League’s West Division and holding the number one playoff seed, the CourtKings were pushed to their limits by the Green Bay Area Titans Sunday.
Cedar Valley’s limits, however, are extraordinary.
The CourtKings used their depth to put together a 40-point fourth quarter and pull away from the Titans 135-104 in a division semifinal at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
The victory assured the CourtKings a home date for the finals next Saturday when they host the Eagan Bulldogs. The two teams split their two-game series in the regular season — the only loss on the year for the 16-1 CourtKings.
To get to the finals, Cedar Valley had to get by a nemesis that for the third time this season owned a lead in the third quarter.
Sunday night was no different as the Titans held an 81-72 advantage late in the third.
It wasn’t enough.
Ameche Wells had back-to-back steals that were converted to points by teammate Aundre Hicks as Cedar Valley went on a 12-2 run to take the lead and never looked back.
“We were not too concerned about their lead at that time,” Wells said. “They had just seven guys and one of them fouled out so we knew if we just stuck to playing our basketball we would be fine.
“Once we got it close with those steals we just got angry and we went after them. They played a great game but we wore them down and we were fortunate to have a lot of depth to rotate guys in. I am pumped and I want to keep playing. Let’s get the next game going now.”
The CourtKings outscored Green Bay 40-13 over the final 12 minutes.
“We knew if we just stayed the course and stayed on it we would wear them down in the end,” said Aundre Hicks, who led Cedar Valley with 28 points.
“You have to credit the coaching staff for putting it together. We knew we were up against a very scrappy team that has a lot of talent, and we just matched them with small ball. We got a big boost with Ameche’s steals there and just poured it on from that point.
You have free articles remaining.
“Now we have to turn our attention to Eagan because they are a very good team and they beat us once. It is a good thing to get them here at home. This crowd was so awesome tonight and we have been getting great support from them.”
The CourtKings relied heavily on their bench Sunday as 11 players reached the scoring column.
“Our depth this year is huge,” said Cedar Valley coach Michael Mohlis. “Because of our depth we were able to go with four guards and slow them down a bit. They have a great scorer over there in Steven Baker and you cannot stop him, you can only try to slow him down.”
Baker scored a game-high 36 points in the loss.
“I think Ameche changed the game late in the third with those steals and we were able to make a run,” added Mohlis. “It got the crowd in it and they were loud tonight. We will need them next Saturday as well, because Eagan is a very tough team. They have several good shooters and they are just a solid team all around.
“It will be a great game and the winner will advance to the final four in two weeks at Fort Wayne, Indiana.”
Ced. Valley 135, Green Bay 104
GREEN BAY AREA (9-9) — Marcell Kemp 9 6-6 28, Chris Walls 2 2-2 8, Steven Baker 11 11-13 36, James De Vault 4 0-0 8, Everett Lye 5 4-6 14, Mike Holiday 1 0-0 3, Cornelius Steele 3 1-1 7. Totals 35 24-28 104.
CEDAR VALLEY (16-1) — Emeche Wells 7 0-0 14 , David Stanley , Aundre Hicks 11 6-6 28, Brady Burford 6 2-2 15, Isaac Freeman 5 0-0 10, Jaree Crawford 5 2-2 13, Anthony James 6 0-0 14, Jared Sutherland , Queshawn Roby 1 0-0 2, Chamar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Kelvin Mackey 0 0-2 0, Mack Johnson 1 3-4 6, Jordan Burich 2 0-0 4, David Stanley 7 2-2 18, Jared Sutherland 4 5-6 14. Totals 54 20-22 135.
Green Bay 27 37 27 13 — 104
Cedar Valley 29 32 34 40 — 135
3-point goals — Green Bay 8 (Steven Baker 2, Marcell Kemp 3, Chris Walls 2, Mike Holiday), Cedar Valley 6 (Anthony James 2, Davis Stanley 2, Jared Sutherland, Brady Burford). Total fouls — Green Bay 18, Cedar Valley 22. Fouled out — Devault (GB).
Officials—Andy Peterson, Matt Friday, Nate Sahr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.