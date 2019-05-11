MINNEAPOLIS — The Cedar Valley CourtKings dug deep in the closing minutes to pull out a 121-119 Midwest Basketball League win over T.C. Elite Saturday afternoon.
Cedar Valley built a 64-59 halftime lead, but T.C. Elite surged into the lead after three quarters, 92-90.
The final period was back and forth. The CourtKings got key 3-pointers by Jaree Crawford and Aundre Hicks to pull even in the closing minutes, then Emeche Wells delivered another clutch 3-pointer to give Cedar Valley a four-point lead their defense was able to protect.
Seven players scored in double figures for the CourtKings. Wells had 25 points, Brady Burford 22, Crawford 17, David Stanley 15, Hicks 14, Anthony James 10 and Queshawn Roby 10.
Now 6-1, Cedar Valley returns home to the Cedar Valley SportsPlex to host the North Minneapolis Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
