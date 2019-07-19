FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Cedar Valley CourtKings hope to make the most of a second chance this weekend when they tangle with the Fort Wayne Vision in the Midwest Basketball League semifinals.
Edged out by he Eagan Bulldogs in the MBL’s West Division championship game, the CourtKings (16-2) received an at-large bid to this weekend’s final four and will meet the East Division-winning Vision (14-2) Saturday at 6 p.m. Eagen takes on the South Division champion Dallas Kings (9-1) in the first semifinal. The championship game is at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Vision have played in the past two MBL championship games, including a 121-106 loss to Cedar Valley for the 2017 title.
