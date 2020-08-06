You are the owner of this article.
Williams, Waterloo Bucks stay hot
Williams, Waterloo Bucks stay hot

Waterloo Bucks logo

MANKATO, Minn. -- Blake Corsentino put together another quality start on the mound and Waterloo's bats recorded 14 hits Thursday as the Bucks secured an 8-4 win over Mankato.

Corsentino improved to 3-0, pitching to contact with just one strikeout and six hits allowed while surrendering two earned runs.

Waterloo improved to 21-12 in the Minnesota-Iowa pod. 

Peyton Williams remained hot for the Bucks with a solo shot accounting for his fourth home run in three games. Charley Hesse finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Waterloo took the lead for good with a four-run third inning. Mankato cut its deficit to 6-4 before Waterloo added a pair of runs in the ninth inning.

Waterloo 8, Mankato 4

Waterloo;004;010;012 -- 8;14;2

Mankato;100;010;020 -- 4;10;4

Corsentino, Morris (7), McGowan (8) and Rubalcaba. Milch, Granillo (4), Eckberg (7) and Wright. WP -- Corsentino (3-0). LP -- Milch (0-2). 3B -- Phillips (Mankato). HR -- Williams (Wat.)

