Williams, Waterloo Bucks stay hot

MANKATO, Minn. -- Blake Corsentino put together another quality start on the mound and Waterloo's bats recorded 14 hits Thursday as the Bucks secured an 8-4 win over Mankato.

Corsentino improved to 3-0, pitching to contact with just one strikeout and six hits allowed while surrendering two earned runs.

Waterloo improved to 21-12 in the Minnesota-Iowa pod.

Peyton Williams remained hot for the Bucks with a solo shot accounting for his fourth home run in three games. Charley Hesse finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Waterloo took the lead for good with a four-run third inning. Mankato cut its deficit to 6-4 before Waterloo added a pair of runs in the ninth inning.

