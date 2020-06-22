Waterloo Bucks will play ball in July

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Bucks baseball will be returning to Riverfront Stadium just in time for the Fourth of the July weekend.
The Northwoods League announced on Monday that Waterloo will join a quartet of franchises from Minnesota in a five-team pod that begins play on July 1. The Bucks' home opener will take place 6:35 p.m. Thursday, July 2 against Willmar. That game will open a three-game homestand that runs through July 4 with fireworks scheduled following the Independence Day contest.
Mankato, Rochester and St. Cloud complete the pod of teams that includes Waterloo and Willmar.
Single game tickets went on sale Monday afternoon with online, phone and in-person options available. Riverfront Stadium ticket office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seating capacities will be limited due to new seating restrictions to follow social distancing.
"We're very excited to be able to bring Waterloo Bucks baseball back to the Cedar Valley for the 2020 season," Waterloo Bucks general manager Dan Corbin said. "Our entire organization has been working tirelessly with the Northwoods League, Waterloo Mayor (Quentin) Hart, Waterloo Leisure Services and the Black Hawk County Health Department and Sheriff's Office over the past few months to implement a plan that allows us to safely reopen Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium.
"We aim to provide a safe, fun baseball season this summer that will hopefully help bring some normalcy back to everybody's lives."
The organization has created a Riverfront Stadium Readiness Plan that is available under the community header of the Waterloo Bucks homepage. Spectators are encouraged to read through the readiness plan and be prepared when visiting the ballpark.
