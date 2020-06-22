Waterloo Bucks will play ball in July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Bucks baseball will be returning to Riverfront Stadium just in time for the Fourth of the July weekend.

The Northwoods League announced on Monday that Waterloo will join a quartet of franchises from Minnesota in a five-team pod that begins play on July 1. The Bucks' home opener will take place 6:35 p.m. Thursday, July 2 against Willmar. That game will open a three-game homestand that runs through July 4 with fireworks scheduled following the Independence Day contest.

Mankato, Rochester and St. Cloud complete the pod of teams that includes Waterloo and Willmar.

Single game tickets went on sale Monday afternoon with online, phone and in-person options available. Riverfront Stadium ticket office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seating capacities will be limited due to new seating restrictions to follow social distancing.