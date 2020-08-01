Waterloo Bucks extend win streak to six with sweep of Mankato

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks remain hot.

Waterloo secured its sixth consecutive victory Saturday night with a 7-4 victory over Mankato inside Riverfront Saturday to take a two-game lead over atop the Minnesota-Iowa Pod.

A six-run second inning was enough runs for a Waterloo team (18-8) that received another strong starting pitching performance.

Duncan Davitt held Mankato (10-17) to its two first inning runs over 5 2/3 innings of work with four strikeouts versus two walks. Carter Lyles worked a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts and Christian McGowan secured the save.

Peyton Williams blasted a three-run home run during Waterloo’s sixth-run outburst in the second inning as part of his two-hit game. Xane Washington scored twice, drove in a run and stole a base.

Waterloo will return to action at 4 p.m. today in St. Cloud.

Friday

Waterloo scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to an 8-2 win over Mankato inside Riverfront Stadium.